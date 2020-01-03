TV Guide – Bitsie Tulloch says Superman and Lois Pilot gave her the chills – Entertainment – Austin 360

Loading...

While we are pretty sure Lois (Bitsie Tulloch) and Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) that we got to know and love in the Arrowverse are technically dead right now thanks to Crisis on Infinite Earths, that doesn't mean we are don't keep an eye on the fallout in the works that look at these two iconic DC characters. While it is still in its infancy, this potential new series looks set to be a fabulous addition to The CW following superhero shows.

"When Todd Helbing, who is our showrunner, told me about the story of the pilot script for Superman & Lois, I got chills," Tulloch told TV Guide on the red carpet for the celebration of the 100th episode of Supergirl. "It's so good, and it's so much something that we've never seen with them, so I think it's going to be great."

Obviously, Tulloch doesn't give details, but gets just thrills from the story for the pilot? We will take this as a good sign! So far, details on the new series are scarce, but we know it would follow Lois and Clark's journey as parents working on the bundle of joy recently introduced in Crisis on Infinite Earths. If Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and her hero colleagues can solve this messy crisis situation, it is!

