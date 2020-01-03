TV Guide – Alex Trebek already knows how he's going to say goodbye to Jeopardy! – Entertainment – Austin 360

Loading...

Alex Trebek, Jeopardy! The greatest of all time

"data-image-credit =" Eric McCandless, ABC "data-image-alt-text =" newsletter-trebek.jpg "data-image-credit-url =" "data-image-target-url =" "data- image-title = "ABC" data-image-filename = "newsletter-trebek.jpg" data-image-date-created = "2020/01/02" data-image-crop = "" data-image-crop-gravity = "" data-image-aspect-ratio = "" data-image-height = "690" data-image-width = "1035" data-image-do-not-crop = "" data-image-do-not -resize = "" data-image-watermark = "" data-lightbox = "">

Alex Trebek doesn't yet know when he will retire as a Jeopardy! Host, but he has already planned how he will say goodbye to longtime gameplay and its loyal viewers.

"It will be an important moment for me," said Trebek on Thursday's ABC special, What Is Jeopardy!? Alex Trebek and America & # 39; s Most Popular Quiz Show, as reported by Entertainment Tonight. "But I sort of repeated it again. What I would do that day is to say to the director:" Stop the show to leave me 30 seconds at the end, that’s is all i want. "And I'm going to say goodbye and I'll say to people," Don't ask me who's going to replace me because I have absolutely nothing to say. But I'm sure if you give them the same love, care and respect that you have shown me … then they will be a success and the show will continue to be a success. And until we see each other again, God bless you and goodbye. & # 39; "

In March 2019, Trebek announced that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. After revealing that the disease was in remission later in the spring, Trebek shared that he was following another series chemotherapy in September. The longtime host of Jeopardy, who has been part of the series since 1984, spoke about his experience with the disease during the ABC special, where he was also joined by his wife Jean.

Peril! Candidate explains why he wrote a support message to Alex Trebek

"I have learned something in the past year and it is this: we do not know when we are going to die," Trebek said in the ABC special. "Because of the cancer diagnosis, it's no longer an open life, it's a closed life because of the terrible … survival rates of pancreatic cancer. Because of that, and Another thing that operates here, people all over America and abroad have decided that they want to let me know now, while I'm alive, about the impact that I have. 39; have had on their existence. "

"Throughout my life I have always wondered how brave I was as a human," said Trebek. "I look at it like it's part of life. Does that mean I'm brave because I take care of it? No. I might be scared to death and I should still face it. But I I'm not afraid of death. So maybe I'm brave. "

Starting Tuesday, Trebek will host a three-part prime time tournament, Jeopardy! The greatest of all time with former champions Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer.

Peril! The greatest of all time begins Tuesday, January 7 at 8/7 ET on ABC, with subsequent episodes airing Wednesday and Thursday.

Other links from TVGuide.com Jeopardy! Alex TrebekJeopardy! The greatest of all time