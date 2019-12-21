TV changed a lot in the 2010s, and the decade’s best reflects that

Loading...

It's hard to imagine, given what TV news does these days, but only 10 years ago nobody had heard of Netflix originals, the Amazon Prime series, YouTube TV, Apple TV +, Disney + or even HBO Go . Most people still didn't use the cable, and we saw in dedicated sets (even if the momentum of multi-screen experiences and laptops / computers as primary consumption devices had already begun). TiVo existed and felt cutting edge.

Perhaps more than any other means of entertainment, television has really changed a lot in the last decade. And that makes trying to put together a list of the best for the 2010s is extremely difficult. For starters, there are simply more things than ever before. When even Facebook constantly releases original "TV shows" at this point, keeping up with everything can be literally impossible. The breadth of what is available is also at an all time high. How does a comedy program of sketches of 10 episodes and 12 minutes in a broadcast service compare with some of the traditional cable drama with 10 seasons and many, many hours of reflection put into it? Well, I probably can't authoritatively or comprehensively, but that won't stop us from trying.

For a list of Ars-and Best TV 2010, know in advance that this is not a "best" exercise that covers everything. Many undoubtedly great things (Justified, Mad Men, The Crown, Parks & Rec, Insecure, Treme, Veep, Mindhunter, et al.) Do not fall within our narrow booth of science, technology and gender. And to simplify things a bit, we only consider scripted television (therefore, not Tidying Up or The Grand Tour, but neither Last Week Tonight, United Shades of America or Parts Unknown). Instead, the following programs are a combination of things from the last decade that changed what we think of as "TV" and things that we will undoubtedly be thinking about and will return in our future without cables.

So, with apologies for the many close calls that felt too small (American Vandal, Nathan 4 You, The Knick), too uneven (Mr. Robot seasons 1 and 4 could definitely be here; the same for American Gods S1), or simply … good but not excellent in the face of this competition (The Handmaid & # 39; s Tale, Master of None, Twin Peaks, The Americans), here are Ars' "ten" favorites, in alphabetical order:

Tech on TV: Better Call Saul (with some additional information about Breaking Bad). Click here for the transcript.

Breaking Bad (2008-2013)

What else can you say about Breaking Bad right now? He delivered the most anti-anti hero of a Golden Age of TV plagued with such characters. His fourth season presented perhaps the greatest television villain. And it presents immensely intelligent applications of science and technology both on screen ("Science, bitch!") And out of it.

But Breaking Bad should perhaps be remembered so much for the influence it had on changing the way television worked for many of us. Although this is the only series on this list that begins outside the 2010s, most fans probably didn't see it until after 2011. That was when Netflix reached an agreement with AMC Networks to exclusively carry out the programming of the network for a while. The star of that agreement at that time was, of course, The Walking Dead, but Breaking Bad quickly became the great benefactor. Maybe AMC marketing could not get a massive fan base for a program about a chemistry teacher who was selling methamphetamine, but, whether it was word of mouth or critical recommendations to drive it, Netflix seemed to be up to the task. The premiere of the S4 program reached 5.9 million viewers, more than double the previous best. With the release of dramas all at once that are not yet the norm, Breaking Bad may have represented the first big binge of the decade.

They would follow many other television culture standards that will soon become. Expanded universes? Look at the (equally great) Better Call Saul and (perfectly enjoyable) The Way to start. Miss TV monoculture and moments of "everyone is watching"? The end of Breaking Bad reached 10.3 million viewers (at least in conversations with heavy industry weights like The Walking Dead and Game of Thrones). And enjoy a good post-show? Both Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul inspired a tremendous one: no, no, not Talking Saul (which is something totally real that AMC issued). The creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould take listeners behind the scenes to the writer's room and the production effort of each episode in their official podcast.

Chernobyl (2019) / Watchmen (2019) / … and Game of Thrones (2011-2019)

Yes, yes, this decade of television cannot be discussed without mentioning Game of Thrones. His early seasons felt revolutionary for how they subverted the audience's expectations, drove a large part of the women's-centered cast to the show and their VFX could be the best we have seen on television. And yet … those subsequent seasons, right? After George RR Martin's books ended, the show's mojo seemed to continue. It is possible that it was still a television event, but in retrospect it was based on the strength of the fan community and mass marketing rather than the material itself. We will remember the show as an immense cultural capital, not as something with something immense to say about culture.

But if viewers felt worried about the next HBO era when corporate giant AT&T took over and firm like Thrones, Veep and Silicon Valley said goodbye, 2019 should provide some comfort. With Chernobyl and Watchmen, the network showed that their fondness for innovative and kinetic narration is alive, well and adapted to the current television landscape. Definitely a limited one-season series, Chernobyl showed the public the dangers of authoritarian governments that refuse to recognize reality and insist on narrative above all else. And perhaps a single episode series, Watchmen somehow spun a comic franchise almost four decades old quickly in the 2020s, asking questions about nostalgia, inherited tragedy and race and authority in the United States. . Each program has powerful performances (Jerad Harris as Valery Legasov; Regina King as Angela Abar), each program seemed little more on television, and each showed a level of creativity and thought that the writers behind Westeros' last seasons could only Sound. (You've heard the podcasts of Chernobyl writer Craig Mazin about each one, right?) Having any of these titles on your network would be an achievement in any decade; HBO broadcast them in a matter of months.