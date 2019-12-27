Turkey unveils the prototype of the first domestic electric car – National

Loading...

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan unveiled prototypes of a domestic electric car on Friday, fulfilling a long-cherished dream of building the first "national" Turkish automobile.

Erdogan presented the SUV and sedan models of the car, which are provisionally known as TOGG after a consortium of Turkish companies that they will manufacture during a ceremony in Gebze in the northwestern industrial area of ​​Turkey.

The president was supposed to test a car over a suspension bridge across the Gulf of Izmit. He offered to put his name on a possible list for pre-orders. Turkish vehicles are expected to hit the market in 2022.

"We are experiencing a historic day and realizing a 60-year dream," said Erdogan. "I know that our people are waiting impatiently for the day when they can own this car."

The Turkish leader has long urged industrialists to build a domestic automobile to make Turkey an economic powerhouse.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan drives a prototype of a domestic electric car in Gebze, Turkey, on Friday, December 27, 2019.

The vehicle is manufactured by a consortium of five Turkish companies, which is known as the "Automobile Initiative Group of Turkey" [TOGG] in cooperation with the Turkish Union of Chambers and Stock Exchanges.

According to Turkish media reports, the car was designed by the Italian design company Pininfarina, which designed models for the electric car manufacturer Karma based in Ferrari and California.

Erdogan said the cars would be manufactured in a factory that was to be built on a former military property in Bursa province. The plant is scheduled for completion in 2021 and will employ 4,300 people.

TOGG CEO Gurcan Karakas said Turkey hopes to be able to produce five different models of the car within 15 years.

The TOGG is Turkey's second attempt to manufacture an automobile made in Turkey. In the 1960s, a group of Turkish engineers built prototypes of a car called Devrim or Revolution in English. The project was later abandoned.

Several foreign brands, including Ford and Toyota, are assembled in Turkey.

