TurboTax does not hide free Google Search tax return tools

Earlier this year, TurboTax and other tax authorities "intentionally" concealed free storage options for Google Search. The IRS has just announced that those companies have agreed to stop using tactics that will cause Americans to pay for tools when a free option is available.

In 2003, the IRS collaborated with the tax software industry to provide free archiving software (income below $ 66,000 for 2019) for low and medium-income Americans. Despite 70% of eligible taxpayers, only 3% of the public benefits from the free offering.

In April, ProPublica discovered how TurboTax, H&R Block and other providers deliberately concealed the & # 39; free file & # 39; People had to visit an IRS page earlier or know that the offer existed.

This was achieved through code added to the robots.txt file that instructs Google Search not to index or track a site. After reporting and turmoil, TurboTax maker Intuit removed the offensive line so that the truly free tax return software appears online.

Last week the consortium of companies agreed to stop engaging in misleading practice. These changes will be implemented in time for the 2020 storage season.

FFI members are prohibited from participating in a practice that would result in the member's free file destination page being excluded from an organic search on the Internet.

The IRS also received additional guarantees, such as standardizing the software: "IRS Free File program provided by (company name or product name of the member)." More importantly, the US income service can now create its own online archive system.

Under the previous arrangement, the IRS agreed not to offer a direct system, which most other countries have, in exchange for external companies that agree to provide free services.

