Tuned first generation Audi RS7 Sportback is fast, furious and expensive

The new generation Audi RS7 Sportback has already built a solid housing for itself, but its predecessor can still throw a strong punch.

For about half the cost of a new one, you can choose a nice example to drive daily. If money is not an object, you can also opt for this tuned car from CreativeBespoke, if money is your least concern, as it is listed for $ 107,800.

Review: Owning a used Audi RS7 Dynamic Edition is as cool as it sounds

Built in 2016 with 16,041 miles (25,815 km) on the clock, this RS7 stands out thanks to the wide bodykit signed by Prior Design. It also has a glass hood with carbon fiber accents, tinted rear windows, H&R springs that can lower it and 21-inch Racing forged wheels, with a shiny silver finish, while the interior is dominated by black leather with honeycomb pattern on the seats.

The elbow grease and more than $ 45,000 in upgrades have also given it a significant boost, according to the seller, from 552 to 650 hp, which withheld other specifications.

In stock, the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, coupled with the eight-speed automatic gearbox and Quattro four-wheel drive, the RS7 Sportback factory shoots from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 km / h) in just 3.9 seconds and from 0 to 124 mph (0-200 km / h) in 13.5 seconds. The Performance variant of 605 hp is 0.2 and 1.4 seconds faster respectively, while the top speed with Dynamic Package installed is 190 mph (305 km / h) or 155 mph (250 km / h) without.

This RS7 is equipped with an abundance of equipment, from the 8-inch infotainment system to climate control, aluminum and carbon fiber finish, automatic leveling suspension, cornering lighting and many others.

