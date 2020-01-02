TSMC is said to start producing A14 chip for this year's iPhones in Q2, a new 5 nanometer process

Loading...

You read 9to5Mac – experts who break news about Apple and the surrounding ecosystem day after day. View our homepage for the latest news and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn to stay up to date. Don't know where to start? View our exclusive stories, reviews, procedures and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Again, TSMC appears to be the exclusive supplier of Apple & # 39; s customized iPhone SoC chip designs. Digitimes reports that the foundry will start producing the A14 chip for this year's iPhones in the second quarter.

Try Amazon Prime for free for 30 days

The new "A14" chip will be manufactured using TSMC & # 39; s new 5 nanometer manufacturing process, a decrease compared to 7 nanometer manufacturing seen in the A12 and A13.

When the A12 debuted in iPhone XS, Apple made a big difference about how its phones were first shipped with chips of 7 nanometers. Because TSMC leads the way at 5 nm and the majority of its capacity is taken over by Apple orders, it is highly likely that the 2020 iPhones will be the first smartphones with 5 nanometer engines.

Job size is an industrial marketing term rather than hard science, so think smaller is smaller than better, rather than focusing on the nominal number. A smaller function size means a chip that is more energy efficient and faster, because the transistors are physically closer to each other.

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

View 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yw9SmFi0nOU [/ embed]