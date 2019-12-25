Trumps was greeted by applause when they attended the song-filled service on Christmas Eve National

Loading...

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attended a musical Christmas Eve service in a church affiliated with the Southern Baptist Convention before celebrating the holiday with a dinner in his private club's ballroom.

Pastor of the Family Church in West Palm Beach, Florida, Jimmy Scroggins, and his family greeted the Trumps when they arrived for a "Candlelight Christmas Celebration."

Short sermons and clerical readings were included between traditional Christmas carols as theater smoke rose and artificial snow descended from the rafters.

The visit to the Family Church was a change for the Trumps who had previously attended Bethesda-by-the-Sea holiday services, the Palm Beach Episcopal Church where they had married in 2005.

The Trumps then returned to his private club, where they were greeted with applause when they entered for Christmas dinner. Trump, less than a week after his impeachment, did not answer a reporter's question if he had prayed in the church for House spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi, but he said, "We will have a great year."

Trump was briefly seen as lawyer Alan Dershowitz, a prominent defender of Trump on the cable news who dined in the ballroom. The emeritus professor at Harvard Law School has been the subject of discussions about joining the President's indictment team.

Trump previously called military service members stationed around the world to exchange greetings before Christmas.

Trump spoke on Tuesday via video conference of his private club in Florida, where he is on vacation for more than two weeks, Kuwait, a naval ship in the Gulf of Aden, an air base in Missouri, and a coast guard in Alaska.

Trump praised the armed forces for their efforts this year to remove the Islamic State's last territorial caliphate and kill ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Bagdadi. He also announced domestic economic success and a salary increase for troops that invaded the new year.

"They enable us to do what we have to do," said Trump, thanking them for their service.

Trump briefly asked questions from troops, including an invitation to participate in the return of the USS Forrest Sherman when the destroyer returns to his home port in Norfolk, Virginia next year.

Trump was asked what he bought Mrs. Trump for Christmas. A "nice card," he said, admitting that "he was still working on a Christmas present."

"You made me think. I will have to start working on it very quickly, ”he said.

On Tuesday evening, the First Lady answered calls from children across the country as part of the NORAD Tracks Santa program of the North American Aerospace Defense Command. Spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said Ms. Trump spoke to several children and heard items on her Christmas lists.

Grisham said Mrs. Trump "reminded the children to bring milk and cookies for Santa and wished each child and their families a Merry Christmas."

The president has largely been out of the spotlight since speaking to conservative students in nearby West Palm Beach on Saturday. He spent his days golfing in his private court and greeted the high-heeled members of his clubs.

