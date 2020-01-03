Trump's biggest Fox news boosters suddenly stop fighting the intelligence of "deep states"

Loading...

Suddenly, it seems that the American intelligence community is back in good standing with Fox News.

Since Trump's election, an unavoidable refrain from the President and his main supporters of the conservative media has been to denounce "the deep state." The Russian investigation into electoral interference, they have repeatedly said, was nothing more than a coup or campaign of disinformation by the community anti-Trump intelligence.

In the past 24 hours, however, the relentless Fox who has gripped the "deep state" has suddenly calmed down, replaced by sober calls that – regarding the information that would justify the air strike ordered by Trump, killing Iranian General Qassem Soleimani – the findings of the American intelligence community should be taken into account and taken seriously as faultless and correct information.

Immediately after the Pentagon confirmed U.S. responsibility for the strike, saying it "was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans," Fox News host Sean Hannity – perhaps the most well-known critic of "the deep state" in the media – praised the intelligence community. .

"The ability of the military, our intelligence community, the State Department and the president who called, very quickly, you know, understood that the Iranian forces on the ground posed a direct threat to the American people" said Hannity, calling in his own show Thursday night. "Once the information was confirmed, once it was understood that it was there to sow discord and discontent, the president acted as quickly as possible, eliminating this high general."

"But I will say the headline is, it is a huge victory for American intelligence, a huge victory for our soldiers, a huge victory for the State Department, and a huge victory and total leadership of the president ", who has spent more than two years and countless segments on the air leaning against the darkness of information on" the deep state ", concluded.

On Friday morning, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo went even further than the Pentagon, saying that Soleimani should be eliminated because it disrupted an "imminent attack", adding that "the risk of doing nothing was huge "and that" the intelligence community made this assessment and President Trump acted decisively last night. "

Following Pompeo's claims, Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade – who chastised a Daily Beast writer last month for failing to ask Lisa Page about a deep conspiracy theory – openly defended and applauded the intelligence community.

After Fox News star Geraldo Rivera sarcastically the intelligence has been excellent since 2003 when we invaded Iraq, disrupted the entire region for no real reason, "he told Kilmeade of do not "start encouraging this" while claiming that his colleague "has never encountered a war that you did not like".

"I will encourage her. I'm delighted, "exclaims Kilmeade, adding that it is" not true "that he likes war.

In an appearance later in the Fox News Daily Briefing, host Dana Perino – a former Bush White House press secretary – repeatedly stated that an attack was " imminent, "asking Kilmeade what the consequences would have been if Trump hadn't acted.

"What everyone misses is not our choice," replied the Fox & Friends host. "These things are happening. This is how we react to what is happening. "

Kilmeade – who is no longer skeptical of intelligence officials – also insisted that the president did not need to inform Congress before killing the Iranian leader because he had to act quickly because of the information obtained.

"But if you want him to get congressional approval on a strike that is time sensitive when an attack is imminent and it has landed at the airport?" Are you kidding? Kilmeade huffed.

During the Friday broadcast of Varney and Co. on Fox Business Network, the anchor Stuart Varney also seemed a little amnesiac in the face of his previous missives against the intelligence community. Although he has claimed in the past that "the deep state" was trying to undermine Trump's presidency, pro-Trump announcer credulously boasted of the claim of "imminent attack" From Pompeo throughout its broadcast.

"This is what Mike Pompeo, secretary of state, told Fox News earlier this morning that there was an impending attack and the president has ordered the murder to end this imminent attack, "Varney proclaimed at one point. "A good reason to do it."

In a later segment, Fox & Friends Weekend host and unofficial Trump advisor, Pete Hegseth – who previously noted that "the American people did not vote for the deep state" – also found new praise for the Intel community, adding that Trump was probably waiting until "intelligence aligned."

A guest from Fox News, however, appeared to reveal one of the biggest self-contradictions.

Former Trump adviser Christian Whiton lamented at Fox News overtime hours on Friday that he is "really sad" that the Democrats "are not willing to give our president and our military the benefit of the doubt in a crisis. "

A few weeks ago, however, Whiton did not give such a benefit of the doubt to a member of the military and intelligence community. During an interview with Fox Business host Lou Dobbs, Whiton called ex-National Security Council lieutenant and removal witness Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman a "town crier" 39; deep state "who" poured himself into an army outfit to go and speak frankly of contempt against the commander-in-chief. "

