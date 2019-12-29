Trump will face a number of foreign policy challenges in 2020 – nationally

Loading...

US President Donald Trump knee-deep in the new year faces immense foreign policy challenges, while at the same time dealing with a possible impeachment procedure in the Senate and the demands of a re-election campaign.

There is still no end in sight to the longest American war in Afghanistan. North Korea has not given up its nuclear weapons. Add to that the simmering tensions with Iran, the implications of Trump's decision to withdraw troops from Syria, the ongoing unease about Russia and Turkey, and the unpredictable relationship with European and other long-standing Western allies.

Trump is not popular overseas, and being an accused president who has to run for re-election at the same time can reduce the time, focus, and political clout required to solve complex global problems such as North Korea's nuclear provocation. Some foreign powers might choose to stop doing business until they know if Trump will be re-elected. Trump himself confirmed the challenge in his tweet on December 26:

“Despite the great success our country has had in the past three years, it is much more difficult to deal with foreign leaders (and others) if I have to defend myself constantly against the Do Nothing Democrats and their bogus lawsuit. Bad for the US! "

At the same time, there is a widespread expectation that Trump will never be condemned by the Republican Senate, which is why the President for Foreign Policy could expect even more of it in 2020, said Ronald Neumann, President of the American Academy of Diplomacy.

"America still has a lot of power," said Neumann, three-time ambassador and former deputy foreign secretary. "In a year, a president can still make a lot of waves, charges or not."

For Trump, 2019 was a year with two steps forward and one step back – sometimes vice versa – in terms of international challenges. Even though he says, "I know degrees, I think better than anyone who knows degrees," he still tries to get a bunch.

Trump scored well for the U.S. military attack in Syria that killed the leader of the Islamic State, but U.S. military leaders fear a resurgence. He is credited with persuading NATO allies to spend billions more on defense, but on the way there he has strained important relationships.

Its agreement on a “phase 1” trade agreement with China has reduced tensions in its ongoing trade war. However, the deal largely shifts to later complex issues related to the US claims that China is defeating technology and China's accusation that Washington is trying to stem Beijing's rise as a world power.

A closer look at the state of the three most important foreign policy challenges that Trump expects in 2020:

Nuclear talks between the United States and North Korea are losing ground

The United States is closely monitoring North Korea for signs of a possible rocket launch or nuclear test.

Pyongyang had threatened to trigger a "Christmas surprise" if the US failed to meet Kim Jong Un's year-end deadline for concessions to revive blocked nuclear talks. Trump suspected that he would get a "nice vase" instead. A test flight of an ICBM or an extensive nuclear test would further affect the diplomatic negotiations that Trump started with Kim in 2018.

Washington did not accept Kim's ultimatum at the end of the year, but Stephen Biegun, the United States' chief envoy for North Korea, said the window to talks with the United States remains open. "We are fully aware of the strong potential for North Korea to carry out a major provocation in the coming days," said the new deputy foreign minister, Biegun. "To put it mildly, such an action will be the least helpful for achieving lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula."

North Korea has conducted a number of short-range missiles and other weapons tests in recent months.

In 2017, Trump and Kim exchanged threats of destruction when North Korea conducted tests to gain the ability to trigger nuclear strikes on the U.S. mainland. Trump said he would rain "fire and rage" on North Korea and taunt Kim as a "little rocket man". Kim questioned Trump's mind and said he would "tame the mentally disturbed US Dotard with fire".

Then the two gathered and met three times – in Singapore in 2018, Vietnam last February, and again in June when Trump was the first U.S. President to enter North Korea in the demilitarized zone.

While the gatherings have produced good photo ops, they have lacked substantial progress in getting Kim to get rid of his nuclear weapons.

Trump has pronounced the self-imposed moratorium on performing nuclear tests and testing long-range intercontinental ballistic missiles as an important foreign policy achievement. "Deal will happen!" He tweeted.

Trump's former national security advisor doesn't believe that.

"The North Koreans are delighted to announce that they will abandon their nuclear weapons program, especially if it is exchanged for tangible economic benefits, but they never get there," John Bolton told National Public Radio.

Tensions between the United States and Iran escalate

Tensions with Iran have increased since Trump last year pulled the U.S. from the 2015 nuclear deal that Tehran signed with the U.S. and five other nations. Trump said the deal was unilateral and has given Iran relief because it has scaled back its nuclear program but has not permanently dismantled it.

After withdrawing from the deal, Trump launched a “maximum pressure” campaign that reintroduced sanctions and added others that paralyzed the Iranian economy. Its goal is to force Iran to renegotiate an agreement that is more favorable to the United States and other states that are still in the agreement.

In response, Iran has continued efforts to destabilize the region, attack targets in Saudi Arabia, disrupt merchant shipping through the critical Strait of Hormuz, shoot down an unmanned US plane, and fund militant proxy groups. Since May, nearly 14,000 U.S. military personnel have been deployed in the region to deter Iran.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that his country's nuclear experts are testing a new type of advanced centrifuge. Iran has recently begun to exceed the uranium and heavy water reserves permitted by the nuclear deal and is enriching uranium to a purity level beyond what is permitted. Tehran's violations, which are said to be reversible, are an attempt to persuade France, Germany, the United Kingdom, China and Russia – the other nations that have signed the comprehensive comprehensive action plan – to create new economic incentives to offset the American one To offer sanctions.

The White House says its print campaign is working. The Iranian economy is collapsing and inflation is high. The suppression of US sanctions, which prevent Iran from selling its crude oil abroad, has contributed to nationwide protests.

There was a rare diplomatic breakthrough earlier this month when a Chinese-American Princeton scholar, Xiyue Wang, who has been in Iran for three years, was released in exchange for an imprisoned Iranian scientist in the United States.

Trump said the prisoner exchange could be "a precursor to what can be done".

Iran says other prisoner swap deals can be arranged, but there will be no further negotiations between Tehran and the Trump administration.

Afghanistan

When Trump made his first visit to Afghanistan on Thanksgiving Day, he announced that negotiations with the Taliban that broke up in September were back on track. He claimed that the militant group wanted to find a political solution to the war, which was now over 18 years old.

"We'll see if they want to make a deal," he told US troops at Bagram Air Base. "It has to be real business, but we'll see." But they want to make a deal. "

Talks were interrupted less than two weeks later after an attack outside Bagram killed two Afghans and wounded 70 others, including members of the US-led coalition force. The Taliban later took responsibility for the attack, which also damaged the base.

It's no secret that Trump wants to end US involvement in Afghanistan, but critics fear that this will cause him to make too many concessions to the Taliban.

Despite the progress in the negotiations, Trump abruptly canceled the talks in September when the violence continued and a US service member was killed. This time the United States is striving to reduce violence to persuade the Taliban to a permanent ceasefire and to start all-Afghan talks to find a peaceful future for the country.

Former Defense Secretary James Mattis, who resigned from the Trump administration because he was against the president's decision to withdraw troops from Syria, said the Taliban had not proven to be trustworthy in the past. So instead of "trusting and checking", the US should "check and check" then trust. "

But he added, "I think the President was right to start negotiations with the Taliban, and I think he was right to cancel when the bombings took place."

General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told Congress earlier this month that the Pentagon is considering several options to reduce the number of troops in Afghanistan. One option would be to move to a lean counterterrorism mission. That would only leave a minimal U.S. footprint in Afghanistan to fight Islamic extremists.

Senator Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Who visited Kabul this month, said Trump might announce the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan before the end of the year. He said the president could reduce troops from the current 12,000 to 8,600 as of next year.

Graham has previously spoken out against a withdrawal, but says 8,600 U.S. soldiers would be enough to ensure that Afghanistan would not be the starting point for another 9/11 attack on the U.S. troops from the country, where more than 2,400 American soldiers were killed.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

