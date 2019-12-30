Trump welcomes "successful" strikes against Iran-backed militias

Loading...

WASHINGTON / BAGHDAD (Reuters) – US officials said Sunday that airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against a Iran-backed militia group were successful, but warned that "additional measures" to defend US interests were still being taken in the region could become.

The U.S. military carried out the strikes against the Kataib Hezbollah militia group on Sunday after a US civilian was killed in a missile attack on an Iraqi military base.

US President Donald Trump was briefed by his best national security advisers after the strikes at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

"We will not advocate the Islamic Republic of Iran taking measures that put American men and women at risk," US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters after the Trump briefing.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper and General Mark Milley, chief of the U.S. chiefs of staff, briefly appeared in a club ballroom to comment on the air strikes.

Esper called the offensive "successful," but said Trump was informed that another military response could be warranted.

"We discussed other options with him that are available," Esper said. "I would also note that we will take additional measures to ensure that we act in our own self-defense and deter further bad behavior from militia groups or from Iran."

Iraqi security and militia sources said at least 25 militia fighters were killed and at least 55 injured in Sunday after three US airstrikes in Iraq.

At least four local Kataib Hezbollah commanders were among the dead, the sources said. One of the strikes was aimed at the headquarters of the militia group near the West Qaim district on the border with Syria.

The Pentagon said it targeted three locations for the Iranian-backed Shiite Muslim militia group in Iraq and two in Syria. The sites included weapons depots, command and control sites where the group had planned and carried out attacks on coalition forces.

A U.S. official spoke on condition of anonymity that the strikes were conducted by F-15 fighters.

The United States had accused Kataib Hezbollah of carrying out a strike involving more than 30 missiles on Friday, killing the U.S. civil entrepreneur and injuring four U.S. soldiers and two members of the Iraqi security forces near the oil-rich city of Kirkuk.

"In response to repeated attacks by Kata & # 39; ib-Hezbollah on Iraqi bases where Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) coalition forces are stationed, US forces have launched precision countermeasures … which will affect KH's ability to carry out future attacks against OIR coalition forces, "chief Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Pompeo accused Iranian-backed forces of a series of attacks on bases in Iraq and warned Iran that attacks by Tehran or representatives that harmed Americans or allies would be "answered with a resolute US response".

Tensions between Tehran and Washington have escalated since last year, when Trump withdrew six powers from Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal and imposed sanctions that paralyzed the Iranian economy.

