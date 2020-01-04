Trump told Mar-a-Lago his friends expected "big" action in Iran before Soleimani's death

Loading...

In the five days leading up to the start of a strike that killed Iran's most prominent military leader, Donald Trump roamed the corridors of Mar-a-Lago, his private complex in Florida, and began to suggest to loved ones and club fans that something huge was something huge. to come up.

According to three people who have been at President Palm Beach's club for the past few days, Trump has started telling his suspended friends and allies on his eternal getaway that he is working on a "big" response to the Iranian regime that They would hear or read very "soon". Two of these sources tell the Daily Beast that the president specifically mentioned that he had been in close contact with his best national security and military advisers on the game options for aggressive action that could quickly materialize. .

"He kept saying, 'You'll see,' recalls one of the sources, describing a conversation with Trump a few days before Thursday's strike.

Trump's talkative rumors of a "big" response in Iraq foreshadowed what was going to happen. After hours of silence, senior Trump administration officials have argued that what happened in Iraq was not an act of aggression. Instead, they declared publicly and behind closed doors on the Hill that the murder of Qassem Soleimani was intended to "advance the cause of peace", as the Special Envoy of the States said. United for Iran, Brian Hook, in an interview on Friday.

These Mar-a-Lago guests received more warnings about Thursday's attack than Senate staff, and about as much clarity. On Friday, a classified briefing, the first that the administration gave on the hill, presented broad statements about what the Iranians were planning and little evidence of their intention to cause the "de-escalation" that the administration said to want.

Three sources in the room or informed of the discussion say informants from the Pentagon State Department and the office of the director of national intelligence said that the murder of Soleimani was aimed at blocking Iranian plans to kill "hundreds "Or even thousands of Americans in the Middle East. It would be a massive escalation from the recent attack patterns of Iran and its regional proxies, which tend to kill small numbers of Americans at a time.

"This administration absolutely did not deserve the benefit of the doubt when it makes these kinds of claims. When you take action that could lead to the third American war in the Middle East in 20 years, you have to do better than that kind of claim, "said a Senate assistant in the room. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also publicly said that the Iranians planned to kill hundreds of Americans before the murder of Soleimani.

Likewise, according to four sources who requested anonymity to discuss a classified briefing, the briefers did not provide details on a key issue surrounding an act of war against a regional power: and then?

Administration officials did not provide details. Instead, they reiterated that the U.S. is seeking to defuse tensions with Iran after killing one of its top military officials – a major focus for Pompeo in his calls to foreign dignitaries Friday. How the Trump administration plans to do this remains unknown, especially now that the Pentagon has confirmed that the 82nd Airborne Immediate Response Force brigade would deploy to Kuwait. Rather, administration officials provided "a vague expression of their wish to defuse but no clarity on what the de-escalation stages look like," according to Senate aide.

"Talking about de-escalation now is somewhat absurd, because Iran will react," said Rob Malley, a senior Middle East official at Obama's White House. "The de-escalation decision should have been made before the assassination of Qassem Soleimani."

Iranian officials on Friday threatened the United States with a military response after the murder of Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the militia leader of the Popular Support Units supported by Iran in Iraq. It is unclear how Tehran will fight back, but current and former US and Iraqi officials say Iran has a range of options at its disposal. And Tehran's ability to strike does not depend on Soleimani to lead the Quds Force, sources say.

"Soleimani was a villain, but it's not as if the [Quds Force] depended on him to operate. The idea that the Quds Force had attacks in progress and now this is not the case because he died is obviously false. "

– former official with the Department of State Jarrett Blanc

"Soleimani was a villain, but it's not like the [Quds Force] depended on him to operate," said Jarrett Blanc, a former State Department official who worked on Iranian politics. . "The idea that the Quds Force has had attacks in progress and now this is not the case because he died is obviously false. It is not known why killing Suleimani changes the profile of threat. "

But on Friday, the Trump administration continued to describe the murder of a military commander in a country with which the United States is not officially at war as an act that would lead to peace. In a BBC radio interview, state department official Brian Hook said the strike was "a very necessary thing to do". And from a podium in Florida, Trump has said that the United States "took action last night to stop a war," he said. "We have taken no steps to start a war."

Then, Vice President Mike Pence falsely suggested that Iran was behind September 11. Pence tweeted that Soleimani and his Force Quds "assisted in the clandestine journey to Afghanistan of 10 of the 12 terrorists who carried out the September 11 terrorist attacks in the United States." Not only were there 19 attackers, but an incredulous counterterrorism from the former CIA analyst noted with weariness that it "seems like it directly links Soleimani to September 11" . The September 11 Commission, as another former CIA analyst tweeted, found that Iran had no prior knowledge of the attacks.

According to two sources familiar with the Senate briefing, another topic of discussion was the prospect of Iraqi parliamentarians forcing the United States to withdraw, which they did in 2011 against the wishes of a previous administration. . But it is not the only major decision that the Iraqis must make following the killings of Soleimani and the Muhandis.

An Iraqi official, speaking in the background, told the Daily Beast that Thursday's strike seriously complicates the already difficult process of forming a new government after mass protests have forced the Prime Minister supported by the United States, Adil Abdul Mehdi, to resign in November. Abdul Mehdi is currently acting as PM Guardian.

"At the very least, it promotes division in the country and raises the political temperature," said the Iraqi official. "We need de-escalation and it is the mother of all escalations."

Back at the Pentagon, spokeswoman Alyssa Farah described the murder of Soleimani as an "opportunity" for Iran "to turn away from its terrorist past and stop its illegal and aggressive escalated attacks".

In a statement summarizing the Senate briefing and a companion in the House, Farah said that the administration briefers argued that "we are not looking for escalation with Iran, and have taken appropriate measures to ensure the safety and security of citizens, forces, American forces, partners and interests in the region. They have also strengthened our commitment to our allies and partners in the region. "

Iran may have other plans. Ali Khedery, a former hawkish US adviser in Iraq, expected the Quds Force "to aim to assassinate either a station chief [CIA] or an American flag officer somewhere in the region" .

—With additional reporting by Sam Brodey

