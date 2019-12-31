Trump threatens Iran over attack by Baghdad embassy

Loading...

President Trump said Iran would be held responsible for the loss of life or damage to the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad before wishing everyone a happy new year in two tweets on Tuesday.

"The US embassy in Iraq has been SECURE for hours! Many of our great warfighters were brought to the scene immediately with the world's deadliest military equipment. Thank you to the President and Prime Minister of Iraq for her quick response to a request," Trump wrote twitter.

"Iran is fully responsible for any loss or damage to our facilities. You pay a very high price! This is not a warning, it is a threat. Happy New Year!"

The tweets were followed by Trump's tweet "The Anti-Bengahzi!" The tweet was deleted and sent again a short time later with the correct spelling.

Approximately 100 U.S. Marines were sent to the embassy to provide additional security after Iranian-backed militia and Iraqi demonstrators attempted to storm the grounds. The Baghdad embassy was attacked after U.S. air strikes hit an Iranian mission believed to be behind a Kirkuk rocket attack that killed an American contractor and injured several soldiers.

Several videos of the scene showed crowds that "Death to America!" while others sprayed graffiti on the walls of the site.