Trump signs the TRACED Act, the first federal anti-robocall law

How to fight automatic calls: the basics

President Trump signed this week the TRACED Act, the first federal law designed to stop unwanted automatic calls. With the problem that automatic calls go off, the legislation was passed with strong support both in the House led by Democrats and in the Senate led by Republicans.

The legislation addresses the problem from multiple fronts. First, it gives the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) more authority to chase scammers responsible for unwanted automatic calls. It allows the FCC to pursue scammers the first time they break the law and, in some cases, extend the statute of limitations up to four years. It also increases financial penalties against robocallers.

In addition, it encourages the strongest criminal prosecution of the Department of Justice for illegal automatic calls by requiring the FCC to provide the Department of Justice with evidence of criminal violations of automatic calls.

Then, the law requires that all operators implement new technologies to authenticate call identification information, avoiding the falsification of calls, at no additional cost to consumers. As Congress notes in its summary of the law, many illegal automatic calls use call impersonation, so the call seems to come from a reliable number.

The FCC is already planning to order operators to implement their SHAKEN / STIR authentication system to help combat automatic calls. In March, AT&T and Comcast announced that they successfully tested the first call authenticated by SHAKEN / STIR between two different telecommunications networks.

Meanwhile, the law also says that consumers should also have access to automatic call blocking without additional charge on their bill.

The law also requires the FCC to set new limits on automatic calls that are legal, even without consumer consent, such as calls from financial institutions regarding potentially fraudulent transactions. Specifically, the law requires new limits on the types of organizations that can make such calls, who can receive such calls and the number of calls allowed under the exemption.

The TRACE Act also clarifies that when a person obtains a new telephone number, robocallers cannot continue calling to search for the person who previously had that number.

It also requires the FCC to work to stop ring scams and help the FCC and operators track the origin of illegal automatic calls.

The law was passed in the House earlier this month by a vote of 417 to 3, and was passed in the Senate by voice vote.

During the legislative debate, Congress published a white paper with data on the scope of the problem of automatic calls: in 2018, 48 billion automatic calls were estimated, more than 64 percent since 2016, according to YouMail. Meanwhile, First Orion predicts that this year 44.6 percent of all calls to mobile phones will be fraudulent calls.

In a statement, the cloud communications company Twilio said the legislation should have a significant impact: "The law will help efforts between law enforcement, government agencies and the communications industry to stop bad calls and restore the faith of consumers that they will receive calls they want, with their strong emphasis on the implementation of the SHAKEN / STIR protocol and consumer protection efforts, we hope to see a dramatic change in the landscape of automatic calls in the next 12 to 18 months ".