Trump signs $ 1.4 trillion in spending

According to employees of The Associated Press

Published on December 20, 2019 at 11:09 pm

US President Donald Trump approved nearly $ 1.4 trillion on Friday for expenses that would provide the government with financial security until September 30, avoiding the possibility of closure before an expected controversial election season.

White House Deputy Press Officer Judd Deere said Trump signed the laws aboard Air Force One when he traveled to his resort in Mar-a-Lago to celebrate Christmas and New Year.

Spending that will increase the deficit by approximately $ 400 billion over a 10-year period includes money for the President's US-Mexico border fence, increases in military and civilian federal employees, and federal funds for election security grants.

The massive spending measures were released earlier this week and triggered a repeat of the dead end at the end of the year, leading to a partial government shutdown of 35 days.

This showdown resulted from Trump's request that Congress approve nearly $ 6 billion to fund the border wall.

Hundreds of thousands of government employees were worried or forced to work without pay during the shutdown. Trump skipped his vacation and stayed in a dead end in Washington.

