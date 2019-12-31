Trump says he will sign the first trade agreement with China on January 15

Loading...

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – The first phase of a trade agreement between the United States and China will be signed at the White House in mid-January, President Donald Trump announced Tuesday, adding that he will visit Beijing at a later date to open another round of conversations aimed at resolving other conflicting points in the relationship.

The so-called "Phase One" agreement is smaller than the comprehensive agreement that Trump had expected and leaves many of the most thorny issues between the two countries for future talks. Few economists expect a "Phase Two" resolution before the presidential elections in 2020.

And the two sides have not yet published detailed documentation of the pact, making it difficult to evaluate.

Trump said senior Chinese government officials will attend the signing on January 15 of "our great and complete Phase One Trade Agreement with China."

"Later I will go to Beijing, where the Phase Two talks will begin!" Trump said in his tweet. He did not announce a date for the visit.

China agreed to increase its imports of US goods by $ 200 billion over two years, the US trade representative said on December 13 when the deal was announced. That includes higher purchases of soybeans and other agricultural products that would reach $ 40 billion a year.

China also agreed to stop forcing US companies to deliver technology and trade secrets as a condition for gaining access to China's vast market, demands that have frustrated many American companies.

In return, the Trump administration abandoned plans to impose tariffs on Chinese products worth 160 billion dollars, including many consumer items, such as smartphones, toys and clothing. The United States also reduced tariffs on another $ 112 billion in Chinese products from 15% to 7.5%.

Many analysts argue that the results are quite limited given the costs of the 17-month trade war of the administration against China. Agricultural exports from the United States to China fell in 2018 to approximately one third of the peak reached six years earlier, although they have since begun to recover.

Import taxes remain at approximately half of what the United States buys from China, or about $ 250 billion in imports. These rates have raised the cost of chemicals, electrical components and other supplies for US companies. US companies have reduced investment in machinery and other equipment, slowing the growth of the economy this year.

A study conducted last week by Federal Reserve economists found that all Trump administration tariffs, including taxes on steel and aluminum, as well as Chinese imports, have cost manufacturers jobs and increased costs. This is mainly due to retaliatory duties imposed by China and other business partners.

Many experts in the USA UU. And China are skeptical that US agricultural exports. UU. They can reach $ 40 billion. The most that the United States has exported to China before has been $ 26 billion. China has not confirmed the $ 40 billion figure.

Even so, the agreement has helped calm concerns in financial markets and among many American companies that the trade war with China would intensify and could lead to a recession. The approval by the House led by the Democrats of the renewal of the Trump administration of the NAFTA agreement has also reduced the uncertainty surrounding world trade.

Since the pact between the United States and China was first announced in October, the stock market has risen steadily and is on track to end the year with its biggest gain since 2013. Most analysts now predict that the economy will grow at a steady but modest pace in 2020, extending the current record expansion.

The Phase 1 agreement has left some important problems unresolved, particularly complaints that Beijing unfairly subsidizes its own companies to give them a competitive advantage in world markets.

The Trump administration argues, and independent analysts agree, that China uses subsidies in an effort to gain an edge in cutting-edge fields, such as driverless cars, robotics and artificial intelligence.

Another point of conflict in future conversations will probably involve rules around data flows, with China seeking to demand that more foreign companies keep the data they use in China rather than stored abroad.

"It's a very toxic drink and I don't know if we're really going to see much progress in it," said Mary Lovely, a commercial economist at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.