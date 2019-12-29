Trump retweets publication of alleged complainant names

Loading...

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – President Donald Trump retweeted a publication that included the alleged name of the anonymous whistleblower whose complaint eventually led to Trump's impeachment by the House.

Just before midnight on Friday, Trump retweeted a message from the Twitter user @ Surfermom77, an account that claims to be a woman named Sophia who lives in California. The account shows some indications of automation, including an unusually high amount of activity and profile images with Internet stock images.

By Saturday morning, the post seemed to have disappeared in the feeds of many users, suggesting that Trump had removed it, although it could still be found in other ways, even on a website that records every presidential tweet.

The retweet then reappeared on Saturday night. Twitter told The Associated Press that an interruption in one of its systems caused some tweets of some accounts, including Trump's, to be visible to some, but not to others.

Trump has repeatedly backed efforts to unmask the complainant. But his Friday night retweet marks the first time he sent the supposed name directly to the Twitter feed of his 68 million followers.

Unmasking the whistleblower, who works in the field of intelligence, could violate federal protection laws that have historically been backed by both parties.

The complainant filed a complaint in August about one of Trump's telephone conversations with the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and other dealings with the nation of Eastern Europe. The complaint prompted House Democrats to launch an investigation that ended Trump's impeachment earlier this month. The matter is now addressed to the Senate, where the Republican majority is expected to acquit the president.

The central points of the denunciation of the complainant were confirmed during the political trial hearings by a series of diplomats and other career officials, many of whom testified in public. The White House also published a transcript of Trump's phone call on July 25 with Zelenskiy, requesting help to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and the National Democratic Committee.

Speculation about the identity of the complainant has been circulating in conservative media and social networks for months.

U.S. complaint laws UU. They exist to protect the identity and careers of people who present accusations of irregularities by government officials. The Associated Press generally does not reveal the identity of the complainants.

Trump insists that he did nothing wrong in his dealings with Ukraine and has claimed that the complainant invented the complaint, despite his corroboration by other officials. Trump also argues that he has the right to face his accuser and has asked the complainant to take a step forward.

For months, a number of right-wing personalities, amateur pro-Trump internet detectives and some conservative media have published what they claim to be details about the complainant, including the name and professional history. The president himself has also come closer and closer to the individual; Earlier this week, Trump shared a tweet that linked a Washington Examiner article that included the supposed name.

Surfermom77, the Twitter user in the post that Trump retweeted, describes herself as a "100% Trump supporter" and a California resident. The account had almost 79,000 followers until Saturday afternoon. Some of his previous messages have denounced Islam and harshly criticized former President Barack Obama and other Democrats.

Surfermom77 has shown some features of a Twitter bot, an automated account. A recent profile picture on the account, for example, is a picture of a woman in business attire that is available for online use.

That photo was deleted on Saturday and replaced by an image of Trump.

A deeper look at the Surfermom77 account shows that the user previously used two other archive photos as profile photos, including one of a model with an orange hat worn by a hat retailer.

Surfermom77 has also tweeted much more than typical users, more than 170,000 times since the account was activated in 2013. Surfermom77 has published, on average, 72 tweets a day, according to Nir Hauser, chief technology officer of VineSight, a technology company that tracks Disinformation online.

"That is not something that most humans are doing," Hauser said.

While many bots only republish benign information such as cat photos, others have been used to disseminate misinformation or polarization claims, as did the Russian bots in the period prior to the 2016 elections.

In recent years, Surfermom77 has described herself as a teacher, historian, documentary author and model. Attempts to communicate by phone with the person behind the account on Saturday were unsuccessful. Could not find an email address.

Facebook has a policy that prohibits publications that name the alleged complainant. But Twitter, which does not have that rule, has not eliminated the Supermom77 tweet or the tweets of others who have named the alleged complainant.

"The Tweet he referred to is not a violation of the Twitter Rules," the company wrote in a statement emailed to The Associated Press.

Some details about the whistleblower that have been published online by Trump supporters have been inaccurate or misrepresented.

For example, a photo widely shared on social media last month was circulated by Facebook, Reddit and Twitter users who wrongly claimed that they showed the whistleblower with Obama employees outside the White House when Trump moved.

The individual in the photo was actually R. David Edelman, a former Obama special assistant in economic and technological policy. Edelman denied the claim on his Twitter account and told AP that he received online threats as a result of false claims.

Michael German, an FBI whistleblower who left the agency after reporting allegations of mismanagement in anti-terrorism cases, said denouncing government whistleblowers not only puts them at personal risk but also discourages other government officials from giving a step forward to expose possible irregularities.

German, now a member of the Brennan Center for Justice at the New York University School of Law, said the ease with which the identity of the alleged complainant has spread online shows the need for greater legal protections for whistleblowers.

He added that it is "completely inappropriate for the president of the United States to participate in any type of behavior that could harm a complainant."

___

Keppler reported from Providence, R.I. Associated Press writer Amanda Seitz in Chicago contributed to this report.