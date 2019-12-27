Trump pushed the Mexican cartel terror policy – National, despite cabinet opposition

Loading...

In the weeks leading up to President Donald Trump's statement last month that he would push the expulsion of Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, cabinet members and heads of state from across the government spoke out against Reuters.

The recommendations, which some of the sources described as unanimous, have not yet been reported. They were partly driven by concerns that such labels could harm US-Mexico relations, which could potentially jeopardize Mexico's cooperation with Trump's efforts to curb illegal immigration and drug trafficking across the border.

Another important concern was that the designations could make it easier for migrants to obtain asylum in the United States by claiming they fled terrorism, the senior government official and two other sources said.

Trump "temporarily" holds back to list Mexican cartels as terrorist groups



Stephen Miller, one of the White House's most influential advisors and the architect of Trump's immigration containment policy, was one of the officials who raised concerns during considerations before two high-level meetings.

The White House and Miller declined to comment on the recording. All sources that have spoken to Reuters have requested anonymity as they have no authority to publicly discuss the issue.

Reuters was unable to determine whether the president had been informed of the recommendations before announcing that he was continuing the plan during an interview with conservative commentator Bill O'Reilly on November 26.

Gunfire between Mexican security forces, cartel gunmen leaves the town hall full of bullets

Less than two weeks later, on December 9, the president tweeted that he was temporarily delaying the plan at the request of Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

The senior administrator did not present the President's announcement as a reversal, but as a strategic move.

"Even the threat of naming was an extremely useful lever for further cooperation," said the official from Mexico.

The official said that reviving the plan remains "a living option" depending on Mexico's cooperation on issues such as sealing the drug-trade border and controlling immigration.

CONTINUE READING:

According to Trump, Mexican drug cartels are "absolutely" classified as terrorists



The Mexican government has argued that drug cartel equality with the Islamic State and al-Qaeda could open the door to U.S. military intervention.

At a meeting with Attorney General William Barr on December 5, President Lopez Obrador spoke out against the naming plan and said the Mexican Constitution would not allow such interference from abroad, a President spokesman told Reuters on Tuesday. After the plan was delayed, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard greeted Trump's decision with a tweet: "There will be good results."

Successful teamwork

Trump has made the end of illegal immigration and drug trafficking across the U.S.-Mexico border a signature of his first term and re-election campaign in 2020.

The designation of a group as a foreign terrorist organization [FTO] aims to disrupt its finances through sanctions, including freezing of assets and travel bans, against its members and employees. The State Department oversees the process.

However, the success of Trump's action against immigrants depends on Mexico's cooperation. Earlier this year, Mexico had agreed to deploy thousands of National Guard troops to intercept migrants moving north to the U.S. border after the US president threatened to impose escalating tariffs on Mexican goods.

Mexico's president is back on Trump's plan to identify drug cartels as terrorist organizations

Mexico has also received tens of thousands of migrants who have been sent back from the United States to await decisions on their U.S. asylum applications.

The government's senior official said Trump and many top helpers have been trying to combat narcotics cartels and illegal immigration for some time, and are looking for new approaches, including the FTO naming plan.

The president and senior officials believed that "they must take a very aggressive stance on the cartels and test the use of tools that had not been used before," he said.

The families of the ambush victims visit the site of the massacre in Mexico

Two Republican MPs passed a law in March that would have introduced an FTO for cartels.

The Trump administration began working on its plan in late August, Trump said in an interview with O'Reilly on November 26, before declaring the cartels to be "named" FTOs.

Unanimous opposition

A few weeks earlier, two former officials and another knowledgeable person, Cabinet deputies recommended at a meeting that the administration's plan be put on hold. The November 8 meeting took place four days after the death of nine American women and children in an ambush that has been linked to a territorial dispute between rival gangs in northern Mexico.

Miller attended the meeting and the decision was unanimous, according to a source.

CONTINUE READING:

21 dead after shooting a Mexico cartel near the Texas border



Participants in a cabinet-level meeting on November 20 also advised against the proposal, according to four sources. This decision was also unanimous and Miller was there, two sources said.

The agencies that were represented at the meetings included the ministries of state, judiciary, internal security, defense, finance and trade, an official said.

Numerous current and former U.S. officials and other experts say that naming Mexican cartels as FTOs would be counterproductive.

Several pointed out that a 1999 law that allows US officials to label foreign drug traffickers as narcotic kingpins already allows sanctions similar to those approved by an FTO label.

CONTINUE READING:

Gunfight in Mexico between security forces, cartel gunmen leave 14 dead



The US government chief said the ability of US officials to apply the 1999 law contributed to the decision to postpone the FTO naming plan.

A December 19 report by the conservative Heritage Foundation warned that cartel designation as an FTO would weaken Trump's immigration policy.

"Terrorist labeling could allow unintended people to apply for political asylum in the United States," the report said. “The applicant pool could logically extend beyond Mexico. While the territorial stronghold of the Mexican cartels is in their own country, they are represented on every continent except Antarctica. "

Jason Blazakis, who oversaw the designation process at the State Department's counterterrorism office from 2008 to 2008, said that the designation as an FTO could not only harm US-Mexico relations, but could also cause foreign companies to enter the country leave or rethink investments there.

At least 9 Mormon family Americans have been killed in a drug cartel gun fire in Mexico

Freezing assets and banning travel to the United States could affect Mexican officials, military commanders, and businessmen associated with the cartels.

"They are blurring the lines between crime and terrorism, and that's extremely problematic," said Blazakis, now professor of international relations at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies in Monterey, California.

He added: “There are hundreds of Brazilian gangs that are eligible for the list. There are numerous Chinese and Russian criminal gangs that are eligible for the list. Where would you stop "

