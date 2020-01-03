Trump plans to pardon Blackwater mercenary convicted of murder

Loading...

Less than two months after granting clemency to three convicted or accused war criminals, Donald Trump plans to pardon a man convicted of murder in one of the worst atrocities in the Iraq war – someone one who served under the command of an infamous for-profit army.

In recent weeks, the president has asked close advisers what they think about the additional leniency, according to a source close to the president and a senior administration official. "He said he wanted to do more," said the head of the administration, who discussed the matter, as well as others, with the president. "There are more warriors who he says have been treated unfairly and whose [cases] need another look."

However, not all of these "warriors" are US military personnel.

The Daily Beast has learned that Trump still quietly weighs the grace of at least one employee of the Blackwater private military, Nicholas Slatten. Convicted of first degree murder and sentenced to life imprisonment, Slatten, a former U.S. Army sniper, took part in the infamous entrepreneur massacre in 2007 in the Round point of Nisour Square in Baghdad. Blackwater was founded by Trump's ally Erik Prince, who has insisted for more than a decade that the company was smashed after Nisour Square by a mad American left.

The White House declined to comment on the story Thursday afternoon.

If Trump were to accept Blackwater's forgiveness, it would be an astonishing ending to a heartbreaking episode in which the Iraqis saw ten preteen men, two women and two boys die violently despite being unarmed commuters. Since then, American diplomats have advised Iraqis to trust the American justice system, which has turned Nisour Square into a protracted legal fiasco. And any leniency for Slatten would occur in the wake of the anger of Iraqis storming the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, which has raised questions about the willingness of the Iraqi government to continue the military presence US.

"Nick is innocent, and recent revelations of government misconduct prove that prosecutors lied in court, lied to Nick's jury, and lied to the American public for more than a decade to obtain the wrongful conviction of Nick, "said Slatten's sister Jessica Slatten in a statement to The Daily Beast. "Without forgiveness, Nick could die in prison for a war zone shootout he did not commit."

"There can be no good reason, legal or humanitarian, to exercise leniency in a case like Nisour Square … [Trump] knows nothing about these individuals, or what is going on on the battlefield. he wants to play the general and the hero of Fox News. "

– Retired Navy Judge Gary Solis

But Gary Solis, a retired Navy judge advocate, former West Point law professor and combat veteran in Vietnam, said that "there could be no good reason, legal or humanitarian, for exercise leniency in a case like Nisour Square and those involved in it. . Solis said Trump "doesn't know anything about these individuals, or what's going on on the battlefield." We're talking about a multiple 4F, "referring to Trump's postponements in Vietnam", and yet he wants to play the general and the hero of Fox News. "

In November, President Trump pardoned or reinstated Clint Lorance, Matthew Golsteyn and Edward Gallagher, three war criminals convicted or accused. Their cases had become famous causes for the die-hards of MAGA and several figures in the conservative media aligned with Trump. Trump's actions on November 15 took place despite an abundance of evidence of the horrific crimes and angered veterans who believe the three dishonored their uniforms. The fallout from Trump's decision led to the noisy dismissal of Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer.

However, the president remained proud and publicly boasted of this decision, declaring it a victory for the American "warriors" and a loss for those who wanted a more "politically correct" American Armed Forces. As The Daily Beast reported, Trump had recently discussed with confidants the possibility of bringing some, if not all, of the military to 2020 campaign events, or even bringing them on stage for a long time. at the Charlotte Republican National Convention.

It only took early December for the President to welcome Golsteyn and Lorance on stage with him during a Republican fundraiser in Florida.

According to two sources familiar with the conversations, Pete Hegseth, a Fox News host and Trump's informal advisor who helped push the president in his previous leniency series, and Lorance has already discussed the plight of Slatten and D & # 39; others with the President, with Trump also expressing interest in "examining" these additional cases.

Lorance's lawyer and Hegseth did not respond to requests for information for comment.

Some conservative allies of the president have attempted to rename Slatten and three other Blackwater contractors found guilty of manslaughter as "the Biden Four". Their entire connection to Biden is a January 2010 press conference in Baghdad where the former vice president vowed to appeal the dismissal unexpectedly by the deed judge. Accusation of entrepreneurs due to the fault of the prosecutor. "Joe Biden sided with Iraqi politicians compared to the United States. This is why I call these veterans "the Biden Four", Duncan Hunter, a former congressman who will soon be found guilty of campaign finance violations, explained in a June Fox News article. .

Blackwater, the most infamous private security contractor of the 21st century, held lucrative contracts to protect American diplomats in war zones for much of the war on terror. While many of the company's subcontractors came from the United States military, discipline often failed and Blackwater had a reputation for triggering happiness. In September 2007, a Blackwater tactical support team known as Raven 23 acted in what the Department of Justice later called "disobedience of a Blackwater command order" and blocked the lively roundabout of Nisour Square a few hours after a car bomb exploded nearby. When a white Kia sedan advanced into a traffic jam, Blackwater contractors opened fire with machine guns and even grenades for fear that the Kia would be another bomb.

The carnage left more than a dozen unarmed Iraqis dead and 17 others injured. Nisour Square has become an atrocity characteristic of the war in Iraq, representing for Iraqis the impunity with which they saw the Americans operating. Blackwater presented Nisour Square as a tragic example of the confusion present in an insurgent war, not a crime. The United States has refused to allow Iraq to prosecute the Blackwater guards and has faced a wave of protests, assuring Iraq that its own justice system can handle Iraq. case. But a subsequent indictment of five Raven 23 guards, including Slatten, was based on statements they had provided to the State Department shortly after the shooting, without protection from the protection 39; selfincrimination. This prompted judge Ricardo Urbina to drop the case in 2009, sparking new international fury.

However, a subsequent trial saw several Iraqi witnesses travel to the United States to testify. They challenged the claim of the Blackwater guards of having caught fire from the insurgents in Nisour Square, and instead presented an unprovoked horror scene that intensified as motorists panicked were trying to flee. Mohammed Kinani, whose 9-year-old son Ali was shot in the head, compared Blackwater to Saddam Hussein. Major Salman Abdel Kareem al-Gharbawi, who survived a gunshot wound to the abdomen, said he saw his friend Osama Abbas die from a hail of Blackwater bullets while 39 Abbas was trying to run away.

Three Blackwater contractors were charged with manslaughter, and one pleaded guilty and testified against the others. But prosecutors charged Slatten with first-degree murder for being the first Blackwater warden to shoot, triggering the incident and killing 19-year-old Ahmed Haithem Ahmed al-Rubia’y driving the Kia. Slatten denied for years that he was the first to open fire. When federal judge Royce Lamberth sentenced Slatten to life imprisonment in 2015, Slatten replied, "You know I'm innocent, sir." One of Slatten's lawyers nevertheless apologized to the family of al-Rubai'y.

But that was far from ending the affair. To secure the conviction of the Blackwater guards, federal prosecutors laid machine gun charges dubiously applicable to a war zone. An appeals court overturned the conviction in 2017 and ordered a new trial, which resulted in a suspended jury and trial the following year on the question of who shot first. A third trial before Lamberth ended with Slatten's conviction in December 2018. Slatten had rejected an offer to plead guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to life in August amid rumors that Trump would forgive him.

Last month, Slatten's lawyers asked for a fourth trial for the ex-contractor, calling him "an innocent man wrongly convicted whose constitutional rights have been violated" because of misconduct repeated parquet. The defense team claims that one of Raven 23's other contractors, Paul Slough, admitted to being the first to open fire and accused the government of failing to provide evidence that exonerates Slatten. Lamberth denied Slatten's request on December 23, according to court records.

Slatten's lead counsel, Amy Mason Saharia, of the Williams and Connolly law firm, declined to comment on Thursday. Relatives and lawyers for Slatten have urged Trump to forgive him, even writing to the White House council in August.

"Think about what it gives to Iraqi civilians who have been asked to trust American forces, including contractors, to protect them," said Sarah Holewinski, former human rights adviser. man with the chiefs of staff and member of the board of directors of the humanitarian organization. CIVIC group. "If they can't rely on an American court decision, who can they turn to?"

Tim Parlatore, the lawyer for Edward Gallagher, said on Thursday: "I spoke with one of [former Blackwater employees]. This is one of those cases where they made a tough decision in combat, and I think they should benefit from the doubt. "

Parlatore added: "This is not the kind of thing that you should be in jail for the rest of your life. Whether by pardon or by pardon, I think releasing them from prison would be appropriate for President Trump. "

It is unclear whether the president will follow up on these "cases" and fulfill the wishes of Slatten and others. However, he publicly insisted that he would "always" have the backs of convicted American war criminals who he said were victims of alleged squishiness in the military. Indeed, the president made such promises part of his re-election campaign.

"I will always stand up for our great fighters," said Trump at a rally in Florida in late November. "People can sit there in air conditioned offices and complain, but you know what? I don't care. "

—With additional reporting by Max Tani

