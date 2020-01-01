Trump deploys more troops to the Middle East after the attack on the U.S. Embassy

Loading...

By ROBERT BURNS and ELLEN KNICKMEYER Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – Accusing Iran was “ fully responsible '' & # 39; & # 39; of an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq, President Donald Trump has ordered approximately 750 U.S. soldiers deployed to the Middle East while approximately 3,000 more are preparing for a possible deployment to the next days.

No US casualties or evacuations have been reported after Tuesday's attack by dozens of Iranian-backed militiamen. U.S. Marines were sent from Kuwait to strengthen the complex.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Tuesday evening that "in response to recent events" in Iraq, and under Trump's leadership, he had authorized the immediate deployment of the 82nd Airborne Division's infantry battalion the military at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. He did not specify the destination of the soldiers, but an American official aware of the decision said they would go to Kuwait.

"This deployment is an appropriate and precautionary measure taken in response to the increasing threat levels against US personnel and facilities, as we witnessed in Baghdad today," said Esper said in a written statement.

Additional soldiers from the 82nd Rapid Deployment Brigade of the 82nd Airborne, officially known as the Immediate Response Force, were ready to deploy, said Esper. The U.S. official, who provided undisclosed details on condition of anonymity, said the full brigade of around 4,000 soldiers could be deployed.

The 750 soldiers deployed immediately joined the 14,000 American soldiers who had deployed to the Gulf region since May in response to concerns about the Iranian aggression, including its alleged sabotage of commercial shipping in the Persian Gulf. At the time of the attack, the United States had approximately 5,200 soldiers in Iraq, primarily to train Iraqi forces and assist them in combating Islamic State extremists.

The breach of the U.S. Embassy complex in Baghdad on Tuesday was a stark demonstration that Iran can still attack U.S. interests despite Trump's campaign of economic pressure. It also revealed growing tensions between Washington and Baghdad, raising questions about the future of the U.S. military mission there.

"They will pay a very GREAT PRICE! This is not a warning, it is a threat. Happy New Year! Trump tweeted Tuesday afternoon, although it was unclear whether his "threat" meant military retaliation. He thanked the main leaders of the Iraqi government for their "rapid response on request".

US air strikes killed 25 fighters from an Iranian-backed militia in Iraq, Kataeb Hezbollah, on Sunday. The United States has declared that these strikes were in retaliation for the murder last week of an American entrepreneur and the injuries of American and Iraqi troops in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base that the States -United blamed on the militia. The US strikes angered the Iraqi government, which called it an unjustified violation of its sovereignty.

While accusing Iran of the embassy violation, Trump also called on Iraq to protect the diplomatic mission.

"Iran has killed an American entrepreneur, leaving many injured," he tweeted from his Florida estate. “We have responded strongly and will continue to do so. Now Iran is orchestrating an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq. They will be held fully responsible. In addition, we expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the embassy, ​​and we are aware of it! "

While Trump has argued for the withdrawal of US troops from the Middle East conflicts, he has also identified Iran as a malicious influence in the region. After withdrawing the U.S. in 2018 from an international deal that traded in easing sanctions for Iranian nuclear program restrictions, Trump stepped up the sanctions.

These economic sanctions, including a near halt to Iranian oil exports, are aimed at forcing Iran to negotiate a broader nuclear deal. But critics say the pressure has pushed Iranian leaders to counter a variety of military attacks in the Gulf.

Until the U.S. air strikes on Sunday, Trump had been measured in his response to Iranian provocations. In June, he brutally canceled US military strikes against Iranian targets in retaliation for the fall of an American drone.

Robert Ford, a retired U.S. diplomat who served five years in Baghdad and then became ambassador to Syria, said Iran’s allies in the Iraqi parliament may be able to contain any outbursts of anger among Iraqis. to the United States to force American troops to leave the country. . Ford said Trump had miscalculated by approving Sunday's air strikes on Kataeb Hezbollah's positions in Iraq and Syria – strikes that sparked a public rebuke from the Iraqi government and appear to have sparked the attack 39; Tuesday Embassy.

"The Americans have fallen into the Iranian trap," said Ford, with airstrikes that diverted some Iraqi anger to the United States and away from Iran and increasingly unpopular Shiite militias backed by l & # 39; Iran.

The tense situation in Baghdad seemed to disrupt Trump's vacation routine in Florida, where he spends his vacation.

Trump spent just under an hour at his private golf club in West Palm Beach before returning to his nearby Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach. He had spent almost six hours at his golf club in each of the previous two days. Trump has spoken with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi and stressed the need for Iraq to protect the Americans and their facilities in the country, said White House spokesman Hogan Gidley.

Trump is under pressure from some congressmen to take a radical approach to Iranian aggression, which the United States claims included an unprecedented drone and missile attack on the heart of the industry Saudi oil in September. More recently, Iranian-backed militias in Iraq have carried out numerous rocket attacks on bases housing American forces.

Senator Tom Cotton, a Republican from Arkansas and a supporter of Trump's Iranian politics, called the embassy breach "a further reckless escalation" on the part of the US government. Iran.

Tuesday's attack was carried out by members of the Iranian-backed Kezeb Hezbollah militia. Dozens of militiamen and their supporters broke down the main door of the complex and torched a reception area, but they did not enter the main buildings.

Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey, senior Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, blamed Iran for the episode and blamed Trump for his "maximum pressure" campaign against Iran.

"So far, the results have been more threats to international trade, more emboldened and more violent proxy attacks across the Middle East, and now the death of an American citizen in Iraq" said Menendez, referring to last week's rocket attack.

By early evening Tuesday, the crowd had withdrawn from the enclosure but had installed several tents outside for a planned sit-in. Dozens of yellow flags belonging to Iranian-backed Shiite militias flew atop the reception area and were stuck up along the concrete wall of the embassy with anti-Americans. graffiti. American Apache helicopters flew over and dropped flares over the area in what the US military called a "show of force".

The embassy violation has been viewed by some analysts as affirming their view that it is ridiculous that the United States maintains its forces in Iraq after eliminating the Islamic State group's territorial hold in the country.

An American withdrawal from Iraq is also long-term hope for Iran, noted Paul Salem, president of the Washington-based Middle East Institute.

And there is always the possibility that Trump "wakes up one morning and makes this decision" to withdraw US forces from Iraq, as he announced earlier with the US military presence in neighboring Syria, said Salem. . Trump's decision on Syria triggered the resignation of his retired first secretary of defense, General Jim Mattis, but the president later changed his decision and about 1,200 U.S. soldiers remain in Syria.

Trump's best weapon against Iran is the one he already uses – sanctions, said Salem. He and Ford have declared that Trump will do his best to continue to resist Iran's attempt to transform Iran into the United States. full-fledged military conflict. The administration should also strive to work with the Iraqi government to deal with the militias, said Ford.

The president said Iran’s attacks – directly and now through proxies in Iraq – "worked that nerve," said Salem. "Now they really have Trump's attention."

Associated Press editors Matthew Lee, Darlene Superville and Sagar Meghani contributed to this report.