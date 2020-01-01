Trump deploys more troops in the Middle East after the attack on the US embassy. UU.

Loading...

WASHINGTON – In accusing Iran of being "fully responsible" for an attack against the US embassy in Iraq, President Donald Trump ordered the deployment of some 750 US troops in the Middle East and some 3,000 more prepared for a possible deployment in the coming days.

No victims or US evacuations were reported after Tuesday's attack by dozens of militiamen supported by Iran. US Marines were sent from Kuwait to reinforce the complex.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Tuesday night that "in response to recent events" in Iraq, and under Trump's leadership, he authorized the immediate deployment of the infantry battalion of the 82nd Army Airborne Division in Fort Bragg , North Carolina. He did not specify the fate of the soldiers, but an American official familiar with the decision said they will go to Kuwait.

"This deployment is an appropriate and precautionary action taken in response to rising levels of threat against US personnel and facilities, as we witnessed today in Baghdad," Esper said in a written statement.

The additional soldiers of the 82nd Airborne Division rapid deployment brigade, officially known as its Immediate Response Force, were prepared to deploy, Esper said. The US official, who provided unpublished details on condition of anonymity, said the entire brigade of some 4,000 soldiers can be deployed.

The 750 soldiers who deployed immediately joined the 14,000 US soldiers who deployed in the Gulf region since May in response to concerns about the Iranian aggression, including their alleged sabotage of commercial shipments in the Persian Gulf. At the time of the attack, the US UU. They had about 5,200 soldiers in Iraq, mainly to train Iraqi forces and help them fight the extremists of the Islamic State.

The violation of the US embassy complex in Baghdad on Tuesday was a clear demonstration that Iran can still attack US interests despite Trump's economic pressure campaign. It also revealed growing tensions between Washington and Baghdad, which raised doubts about the future of the US military mission there.

“They will pay a VERY BIG PRICE! This is not a warning, it is a threat. Happy New Year! Trump tweeted Tuesday afternoon, although it was not clear if his "threat" meant military reprisals. He thanked the main leaders of the Iraqi government for their "quick response to request."

US airstrikes killed 25 fighters of an Iran-backed militia in Iraq on Sunday, the Kataeb Hezbollah. The United States said those attacks were in retaliation for the murder of an American contractor last week and the wounding of US and Iraqi troops in a rocket attack against an Iraqi military base that the United States blamed the militia. The US attacks angered the Iraqi government, which described them as an unjustified violation of their sovereignty.

When blaming Iran for the violation of the embassy, ​​Trump also asked Iraq to protect the diplomatic mission.

"Iran killed an American contractor and wounded many," he tweeted from his property in Florida. “We respond strongly, and we always will. Now Iran is orchestrating an attack against the US embassy in Iraq. They will be completely responsible. In addition, we hope that Iraq will use its forces to protect the Embassy, ​​and so we notify it!

Although Trump has advocated withdrawing American troops from Middle Eastern conflicts, he has also pointed to Iran as an evil influence in the region. After withdrawing to the US UU. In 2018 of an international agreement that exchanged a flexibilization of sanctions for curbing Iran's nuclear program, Trump increased the sanctions.

These economic sanctions, including the virtual closure of Iranian oil exports, are intended to force Iran to negotiate a broader nuclear agreement. But critics say the pressure has pushed Iranian leaders to counter a variety of military attacks in the Gulf.

Until the US airstrikes on Sunday, Trump had been measured in his response to Iranian provocations. In June, he abruptly suspended US military attacks against Iranian targets in retaliation for the shooting down of an American drone.

Robert Ford, a retired American diplomat who served five years in Baghdad and then became an ambassador to Syria, said Iran's allies in the Iraqi parliament could take advantage of any anger rage among Iraqis toward the United States to force US troops To leave the country. . Ford said Trump miscalculated by approving Sunday's air strikes against Kataeb Hezbollah's positions in Iraq and Syria, attacks that provoked a public reprimand from the Iraqi government and appear to have triggered the attack on Tuesday's embassy.

"The Americans fell into the Iranian trap," said Ford, with airstrikes that turned Iraqi anger toward the United States and away from Iran and the increasingly unpopular Shia militias backed by Iran.

The tense situation in Baghdad seemed to alter Trump's vacation routine in Florida, where he is going on vacation.

Trump spent just under an hour at his private golf club in West Palm Beach before returning to his Mar-a-Lago resort in nearby Palm Beach. He had spent almost six hours in his golf club on each of the previous two days. Trump spoke with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi, and stressed the need for Iraq to protect Americans and their facilities in the country, White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said.

Trump is under pressure from some in Congress to adopt a hard-line approach to Iranian aggression, which according to the United States included an unprecedented missile and drone attack in the heart of Saudi Arabia's oil industry in September. More recently, Iran-backed militias in Iraq have carried out numerous rocket attacks on bases that house US forces.

Senator Tom Cotton, a Republican from Arkansas and a supporter of Trump's Iranian policy, called the violation of the embassy as "another reckless escalation" by Iran.

The attack on Tuesday was carried out by members of the Kataeb Hezbollah militia supported by Iran. Dozens of militiamen and their supporters shattered a main gate of the complex and set fire to a reception area, but did not enter the main buildings.

Senator Bob Menendez of New Jersey, a Democrat in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, blamed Iran for the episode and blamed Trump for his "maximum pressure" campaign against Iran.

"So far, the results have been more threats against international trade, emboldened and more violent attacks of power throughout the Middle East, and now, the death of a US citizen in Iraq," Menendez said, referring to the rocket attack. last week.

In the early afternoon of Tuesday, the mafia had withdrawn from the complex, but installed several tents outside for a planned sitting. Dozens of yellow flags belonging to Shia militias backed by Iran flew over the reception area and were stuck along the concrete wall of the embassy along with anti-United States. graffiti. The American Apache helicopters flew overhead and threw flares over the area in what the United States Army called a "show of strength."

Some analysts considered that the violation of the embassy affirmed its opinion that it is madness that the United States maintains forces in Iraq after having eliminated the territorial control of the Islamic State group in the country.

A US withdrawal from Iraq is also a long-term hope for Iran, said Paul Salem, president of the Middle East Institute based in Washington.

And it is always possible that Trump "woke up one morning and made that decision" to get US forces out of Iraq, as he announced earlier with the US military presence in neighboring Syria, Salem said. Trump's decision in Syria prompted the resignation of his first defense secretary, retired general Jim Mattis, but the president then modified his decision and approximately 1,200 US troops remain in Syria.

Trump's best weapon with Iran is the one he is already using: the sanctions, Salem said. He and Ford said Trump would do his best to continue resisting Iran’s attempt to turn Iran into the United States. conflict in a full-fledged military one. The administration should also work with the Iraqi government to deal with the militias, Ford said.

For the president, Iran's attacks, directly and now through representatives in Iraq, "have been working on that nerve," Salem said. "Now they really have Trump's attention."

Associated Press writers Matthew Lee, Darlene Superville and Sagar Meghani contributed to this report.