Trump calls the troops before the Christmas holidays

PALM BEACH, Fla. – President Donald Trump called members of the five branches of the military stationed around the world to share greetings before the Christmas holidays.

Speaking on Tuesday by videoconference from his private club in Florida, where he is on a vacation for more than two weeks, Trump said: "I want to wish you an amazing Christmas." The group included the Marines in Afghanistan, an Army unit in Kuwait, a Navy ship in the Gulf of Aden, an Air Force base in Missouri and a Coast Guard station in Alaska.

Trump praised the armed forces for their efforts this year to eliminate the last territorial caliphate of the Islamic State and for killing the leader of the Islamic State Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. He also promoted economic successes at home and a salary increase for the troops that were launched in the new year.

"You make it possible for us to do what we have to do," Trump said, thanking them for their service.

Trump briefly answered questions from the troops, including an invitation to attend the return of the USS Forrest Sherman when the destroyer returns to his home port of Norfolk, Virginia, next year.

Trump was asked what he had bought from his wife, first lady Melania Trump, for Christmas. He said that he had bought him a "beautiful card", but that "he was still working on a Christmas present."

You made me think. I'm going to have to start working on that very fast, "he said.

Trump has been largely out of the spotlight since he delivered a speech to conservative students in nearby West Palm Beach on Saturday, spending his days playing golf in his private field and greeting the wealthy members of his clubs.