Trump and Obama tied for the most admired man in the nation

The current president, his predecessor. and their first ladies are the most admired people in the USA. UU., According to a new Gallup survey.

The analysis company surveyed more than 1,000 Americans about the men and women they most admire in the world.

The men

President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama obtained votes of 18% of the sample, sharing the place for the most admired men of the year.

This year marked the twelfth time that Obama is the most admired man in the United States, Gallup reported.

Tied for third place were former President Jimmy Carter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, followed by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

Pope Francis, Senator Bernie Sanders, the president of the Intelligence Chamber, Adam Schiff, the Dalai Lama and billionaire investor Warren Buffett completed the top 10.

Women

The first and current first ladies of the United States occupied the first two places for the most admired women.

Former first lady Michelle Obama received 10% of the votes, followed by first lady Melania Trump, appointed by 5% of respondents.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg, with only 16 years, was in the top five, along with Oprah Winfrey and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

For the second year in a row, Obama stole first place from Clinton, who finished first 22 times in 25 years, Gallup said.

The results reflect political divisions.

The votes for the most admired men were divided between the party lines: 41% of Democrats elected Obama and 45% of Republicans elected Trump. Few voted for the candidate of the other party.

The division between the parties in the poll reflects the same division in politics, according to Gallup. The next two finalists, Carter and Musk, each obtained only 2% of the votes, a profound decrease in the votes that Obama and Trump obtained.

Obama's twelfth consecutive position at the top indicates his popularity after the presidency. The only other president who shared his popularity in the poll was Dwight Eisenhower, who won twice after leaving office in the late 1960s.

