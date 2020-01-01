Trudeau shouldn't rely on a stable liberal minority, warns Bob Rae – National

Loading...

Accidents happen.

Bob Rae advises all federal parties to take this into account when entering a new era of minority government.

The former provisional liberal leader knows a thing or two about minority governments. As a New Democrat MP, he moved the motion to overthrow Joe Clark's fugitive conservative government in 1979.

In 1985, as an NDP leader in Ontario, he signed the treaty that ended the 42-year reign of the Progressive Conservatives in that province and set up David Peterson's liberal minority government.

CONTINUE READING:

Should the party with the most seats get the first crack in forming a government? This is how minorities work



And as a liberal MP during Stephen Harper's second conservative minority government in the federal arena from 2008 to 2011, he was involved in the Liberals' unsuccessful attempt to form a coalition government with the NDP.

The story continues under the advertisement

From experience, Rae is skeptical about conventional wisdom that Justin Trudeau's Liberals won a strong, stable minority in the October 21 elections – 13 seats less than the majority – and should survive with the help of one or more Opposition parties for at least a few years.

2:14

Speech from the throne determines the agenda of the Liberals, calls for unity

Speech from the throne determines the agenda of the Liberals, calls for unity

"The only thing that can and will go wrong (in previous minority governments) is what I would call the unintended consequences of rhetoric or people who accept what other people know or accept …" Well, if we do, they will do this inevitably, & # 39; "he says in an interview.

"And you somehow say that none of this is inevitable and you have to be aware that something can go wrong."

Rae is confident that given the impending conservative leadership race following Andrew Scheer's abrupt resignation, the liberal minority cannot be overthrown in the short term, at least not until the official opposition chooses a new leader.

CONTINUE READING:

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer resigns and promises to continue until a new leader is elected



But even an opposition without a leader is not a guarantee of survival – as Clark found when the Liberals joined the NDP to defeat his government's virgin budget, despite Pierre Trudeau, the current prime minister's late father, resigning as a grit leader. The Conservatives have miscalculated the number of opposition MPs who were present, lost their vote of confidence and plunged the country into an election they thought could win because the Liberals were in disarray.

The story continues under the advertisement

As it turned out, Pierre Trudeau was persuaded to revoke his resignation and led the Liberals to victory in early 1980.

The lessons from this episode are "Learn Arithmetic" and don't require anything, "says Rae.

In the few days that Parliament has spent since the elections, Justin Trudeau's conventional wisdom about minority stability seemed justified.

00:58

Speech from the throne: NDP leader says the priorities of the Liberals in the speech are "not good enough"

Speech from the throne: NDP leader says the priorities of the Liberals in the speech are "not good enough"

Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet broke through the usual stance and tension to immediately declare that his 31 MPs would support the speech to the throne. It was clear to him that he had little interest in making another election soon.

This liberated the NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, whose financially weak party could not afford a temporary election to take a harder line. He said that his 23 MPs would not "blindly" support initiatives that did not meet the standards of the New Democrats.

Nevertheless, both the NDP and the bloc ultimately supported the complementary estimates, the process of maintaining cash flow for government programs and operations – the first test of liberals for the lower house of trust.

CONTINUE READING:

Justin Trudeau's Liberals will form a minority government



But Rae warns that you shouldn't assume the block is always that compliant. And he warns that Singh should be careful to set the conditions for NDP support so that he doesn't put himself back in a rhetorical corner.

The story continues under the advertisement

"If the bloc believes it can win a number of other seats in Quebec, that's all they're interested in. They could choose to change their minds," he says.

"And sometimes when these things happen, they can happen so quickly that other parties may not have time to respond, or their rhetoric has put them in a position where they can't really go back without losing face."

3:21

Throne language: The government says it is open to "new ideas" such as the national dental care strategy

Throne language: The government says it is open to "new ideas" such as the national dental care strategy

For Trudeau, the key is to open trustworthy communication channels with the opposition parties in order to anticipate what they could do and to avoid surprises.

It was just as important to ensure open relations with ministers and liberal backers and to set up an "early warning system" to alert the government to internal problems in the brewery before it broke out publicly, such as the SNC-Lavalin debacle.

Anything that undermines public support for the Liberals will encourage opposition parties to bring them down.

That doubles when the country slips into recession, threatens the liberal politics of deficits that are supported by a growing economy, and leaves the government less scope to meet its election obligations, let alone the expensive additions that opposition parties consider Could request consideration in support of the budget.

CONTINUE READING:

What the parties said about working with a liberal minority government



The story continues under the advertisement

But even if the government succeeds in sailing through votes of confidence and avoiding self-inflicted wounds and unpredictable crises, the lower house committees will offer the opposition parties another place where they can cause chaos for the government.

It is in committees in which opposition members of the Liberals are outnumbered. There, they can set the agenda, force changes to government laws, and generally let go without fear of triggering an election.

Trudeau got a taste of it in the first days of the new parliament, when all opposition MPs supported a conservative request to set up a special committee to investigate Canada's tense relations with China. The committee is to be empowered to repeatedly "commission" Trudeau, the ministers and the ambassador in China as witnesses.

Conservative foreign policy critic Erin O’Toole has already signaled her party's intention to use the committee to support the claim that Trudeau is an embarrassment on the world stage.

The trick for Trudeau in the coming months, says Rae, is to keep an overview of what he wants to achieve, to remain calm in the face of provocation, and to keep opposition parties "caught up in negativity and entanglement". "

© 2020 The Canadian Press

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR

(tagsToTranslate) Bob Rae (t) Bob Rae Minority Government (t) Canada Minority Government (t) Justin Trudeau (t) Justin Trudeau Minority (t) Liberal Minority (t) Liberal Minority Government (t) Trudeau Minority Government (t) Canada (t) Politics