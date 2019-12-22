Truck hits the Storrow Drive bridge; Hazardous materials equipment that cleans the leak

Loading...

Truck carrying transformers hits the Storrow Drive bridge; Hazardous materials equipment that cleans the leak

Updated: 1:21 PM EST December 22, 2019

Hazmat teams are working to clean up a transformer leak after a truck carrying transformers crashed into a bridge on Storrow Drive, according to the Boston Fire Department. Fire officials said the accident occurred around 9: 30 am Sunday at the bridge near Charles Circle. According to fire officials, the transformers were leaking non-hazardous fluids. Hazardous materials teams at the Boston Fire Department were able to contain the leak and no injuries. State police have closed Storrow Drive east on Charles Circle until the cleanup is completed

Hazmat teams are working to clean up a transformer leak after a truck carrying transformers hit a bridge on Storrow Drive, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Firefighters said the accident happened around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday at the bridge near Charles Circle.

The transformers were leaking non-hazardous fluids, according to firefighters.

Hazardous materials teams at the Boston Fire Department were able to contain the leak and no injuries.

State police have closed Storrow Drive east on Charles Circle until the cleanup is completed

.