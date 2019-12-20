Truck goes every Kool-Aid man through the airport wall in Duh, Florida

Loading...

Anyone old enough to remember the old commercials of the well-known Kool-Aid powdered beverage vehicle? The ads consisted of a gigantic, limbless pitcher, summoned to life through the blackest magic of children shaken by the pain of thirst. It would go through walls, fences, doors, whatever, raining destruction and chaos, all while shouting "OH, YES!" , through the walls of the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport. Oh yeah.

Juan Monsivis had a canceled driver's license and a history of multiple DUIs, as well as, according to the Herald-Tribune,

"Allegations of illegally carrying a concealed firearm, battery of a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, hitting and fleeing with property damage and possession of synthetic marijuana."

Monsivis was injured in the accident and is in the hospital, but, incredibly, no one else was injured. This is due in part to the heroic efforts of that car rental desk, which bravely took the worst part of the impact of that truck, protecting the people who work right behind it.

Before hitting that sturdy counter, the truck managed to cross a wire fence, the outer wall of the terminal and a unit of luggage conveyor belt.

The Florida Highway Patrol saw Monsivis driving recklessly before the accident, and leads the investigation.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m., but at 10:30 a.m., the terminal was remarkably clean:

It is really surprising that no one has been killed and, I must say, it is finally nice to see a full-size truck used for more than just dragging a person to buy groceries or whatever.

(Thanks, Arpad!)

