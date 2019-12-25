Loading...

THE SOCKS

Australia was in mourning in 2014 after the death of Phillip Hughes, who never regained consciousness after being struck in the neck during a match at Sheffield Shield.

Fans of the country released their bats in honor of the boy from Macksville, who had won them over with his cheeky smile and unorthodox home spinning technique.

His death prompted a series of new security reforms, leading to the introduction of concussions in tests.

Steve Smith cried at a press conference following the scandal of ball forgery. Credit: Janie Barrett

The 2017 ball tampering scandal brought Australian cricket to its knees. Captain Steve Smith and Vice-Captain David Warner were removed from their managerial positions and sentenced to one year sentences while Cameron Bancroft was suspended for nine months. There was a cleanup at Cricket Australia with President David Peever, longtime CEO James Sutherland and high performance boss Pat Howard all at the start.

This overshadowed the embarrassment of the Homeworkgate saga in 2013 when four players, Shane Watson, Mitchell Johnson, Usman Khawaja and James Pattinson, were suspended for failing to provide feedback to coach Mickey Arthur. It was the beginning of the end for Arthur, who was kicked three months later.

THE SUPERSTARS

Indian drummer Virat Kohli has arguably become the most identifiable name in the game, his rise embodying the emergence of his country as the game’s superpower. Mark of fire when he burst onto the scene, Kohli has matured as his responsibilities have grown and is now the leader of the best team in the world.

The Indian star is in the running with Steve Smith for the title of the best player in the world. The Australian fell out of favor after the events in Cape Town, but made comparisons with the unrivaled Don Bradman in a superb Ashes series this year when he almost assured himself that the An urn remained on these coasts.

The international double Ellyse Perry has become a model for young girls aspiring to a career in professional sport, reaching the highest level in cricket and football.

Ellyse Perry in her magnificent test heats against England in 2017.Credit: Getty Images

ALSO RANS

During a decade in which some of the lower level test nations have taken action, Zimbabwe has continued to struggle.

Africans regained Test status in 2011, winning their return match against Bangladesh, but apart from the strange and upset victory here and there, including one over Australia in 2014, everything is down since.

They failed to qualify for this year's World Cup and were overtaken by Afghanistan in all formats. Three months ago, they lost a T20 to the world number 21 Singapore.

Domestically, South Australia won the only day title and finished last in the Sheffield Shield in six of the nine seasons ended. Of the 46 players who have received baggy greens since 2010, six were with the Redbacks at the time of their debut. Four of them played the single test.

THE BOLTS OF BLUE

From a gardener Adelaide Oval at GOAT. It’s Nathan Lyon’s decade in a nutshell. Lyon had only played four games at Sheffield Shield before making their test debut against Sri Lanka in 2011.

After the retirements of Shane Warne and Stuart MacGill, this had been a revolving door for Australian spinners until Lyon was discovered in the final throes of selection president Andrew Hilditch's controversial reign.

It has since become the most efficient finger spinner in the country. Only Warne and Glenn McGrath took more test wickets.

Introduced for the 2011/12 season, the Big Bash League has become one of the major competitions in Australian sport. The move from a state league to a city-based league has raised the profile of national players and has also attracted some of the biggest names in world cricket, such as AB de Villiers, Dale Steyn and Chris Gayle.

It turned out to be a big blow for Cricket Australia, which now has extra eight-figure income outside of the men's national team.

CRYSTAL BALL

Magnificent Marnus leads Australia to historic success of Ashes 2023

Marnus Labuschagne will become the first Australian captain since Steve Waugh to lead the team to a series victory in England.

Marnus Labuschagne has a huge future in Australian cricket.

Okay, that might be a presumptuous touch, but why can't the Queenslander become the test captain? He has established himself as a longtime player, he knows his cricket and is a clean skin. And yes, we are counting on Australia to get even better next time in England.

Cricket returns to the 2028 Olympics

One hundred and twenty-eight years after its sole appearance, cricket will be played at the Los Angeles Games. The format will be in Twenty20 and the tournament will feature the 16 best nations in the world, divided into four groups with the best team in each to advance to the semi-finals. Unlike its only appearance in 1900, there will be male and female competitions.

India threatens separatist league

Unhappy with the ICC's decision to join the Olympics, India, a world power, threatens to transform the IPL into a Twenty20 super league. The best players in the world will be invited, forcing them to make decisions between club or country.

Order is restored after 11-hour talks between the IOC, BCCI and the Indian government reach a compromise for the nation to play in Los Angeles in exchange for the 2036 Olympics in New Delhi .

Andrew Wu writes on cricket and AFL for the Sydney Morning Herald

