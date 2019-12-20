Trina Braxton and Von Scales get married

Loading...

"Braxton Family Values," starring Trina Braxton and Von Scales, were married in a luxurious ceremony in St. Louis on December 15.

The couple married in Windows in Washington surrounded by family and friends, including Trina's brothers, Toni, Tamar, Traci, Towanda and Michael Jr., and their mother Evelyn, confirmed WE TV on Friday.

The bride's dress was designed by Naama & Anat Haute Couture.

On the eve of the nuptials, Tamar posted a video of a toast to the couple.

"My fag @ trinabraxton1 is getting married tomorrow and this is her last night as single 🐟😂 I am very happy for her and @vonscales because they are an AWESOME AWESOME couple ❤️ Congratulations guys," she captioned the video.

Earlier this year, Tamar was less excited about the news as the couple got engaged during their 42nd birthday party.

"This is not a birthday celebration for me," he said in a video at the time. "This is a direct fault."

A few days later, he apologized for his comments and explained: "Sometimes you get so caught up in" I "that not only do you give up the night, but others are fine! Looking at the big picture, I'm so excited and happy for @ TrinaBraxton1 and @Vonscales! "

The wedding was filmed for an upcoming episode of "Braxton Family Values" on WE tv.

