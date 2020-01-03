Travis Scott, Frank Ocean, Anger, Calvin Harris

Loading...

The past few days have been swamped with rumors about the lineup for this year's Coachella. However, rumors are no longer necessary now that Coachella has officially unveiled its lineup for 2020.

Rage Against The Machine was headlining the first Coachella in 1999 and again headlining in 2007. In the meantime, neither Ocean nor Scott have headlined the festival, but they have played there before (2012 and 2017, respectively).

The announcement follows a torrent of rumors leading up to the lineup that Rage Against The Machine, Frank Ocean and Travis Scott will headline and My Chemical Romance, Radiohead boss Thom Yorke, Lana Del Rey and Flume would also appear. MCR is particularly lacking in the list.

Other artists at this year's festival are Calvin Harris, Run The Jewels, Megan Thee Hengst, Bigbang, Summer Walker, Disclosure, 21 Savage, DaBaby, Big Sean, Brockhampton, Charli XCX, Princess Nokia, TNGHT, Lil Uzi Vert and FKA Twigs, Danny Elfman, Lil Nas X, Loafers, Carly Rae Jepsen, Swae Lee, Noname, Kim Petras, Weyes Blood and many more.

The festival will take place from April 10th to April 12th and April 17th to 19th at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. The first weekend is already sold out, but the second weekend will be offered here on January 6th.

Some of the artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.

