Travis Kalanick finally leaves Uber

Photo: AP

You may have thought that Travis Kalanick, co-founder of Uber, had ended up with the company in 2017 when the board forced him to resign as CEO amid a series of cascading scandals, but he would technically be wrong. He has been on that board since then, staying long enough to withdraw his important shares in the company, which was made public earlier this year.

But the end is near for Kalanick in Uber, as he officially resigned at the end of the year, according to CNBC.

"Uber has been part of my life for the past 10 years," Kalanick said in a statement. "At the end of the decade, and with the company now public, it seems like the right time to focus on my current business and my philanthropic activities."

That business, by the way, is the start of Uber for Kitchens, which reportedly received $ 400 million in investments from the Saudi government.

In any case, Kalanick has basically abandoned all of his Uber shares in recent months, which has earned him about $ 2.4 billion before taxes, according to CNBC. In Jalopnik we wish Mr. Kalanick a happy holiday season and the best of luck in all his future endeavors.

We assume that all these efforts involve sitting in a hot tub. Or writhing on the floor. Or shout at his employees, despite Uber's attempts to deny that his employees are employed when, in fact, they are employees.

As of 9:39 a.m., Uber shares rose eight tenths.

