Travelers face snow in Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska

Loading...

File photo (Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

DENVER (AP) – A winter storm brings snow to parts of Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska, just as many vacationers return home.

Saturday's storm is expected to bring heavy snowfall to parts of the Colorado plains until Saturday evening with possible blizzard conditions depending on the amount of snowfall, the National Weather Service said. Snow was also falling in eastern Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle.

The weather was causing delays at Denver International Airport. About 5% of its 1,600 daily flights were also canceled, mainly on smaller carriers.

The article continues below …

Increased winds are forecast for the region on Sunday as the storm heads towards the central and northern plains, so blowing snow should reduce visibility.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, disseminated, rewritten or redistributed.