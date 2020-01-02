Trae Young will return from his sprained ankle against the Celtics

Loading...

The Atlanta Hawks have been terrible this season, partly because of a young team making mistakes and partly because of some catastrophic injury and suspension problems. Their inability to get Trae Young, John Collins and Kevin Huerter on the pitch at the same time was a major factor in their 7-27 season start, but hopefully that will change soon.

Huerter has struggled with shoulder injury issues all season, but has been playing lately (not particularly well, but playfully). Collins operated a 25-game ban on the PED that ended earlier this month, and once he returned, Trae Young failed with his second sprained ankle of the season.

The good news is that Young can quickly recover from these ankle injuries as he will return to the Hawks lineup on Friday after just two missed games.

Trae Young will play Celtics tomorrow, via Lloyd Pierce. He missed the last two games with a sprained right ankle.

– Ben Ladner (@bladner_) January 2, 2020

In his absence, the Hawks actually made a 10-game losing streak, but make no mistake that this team desperately needs Young. He is the end of all her insults and is her only all-star on the list. The hope in Atlanta is that, like last year in the second half of the season, the Hawks are in full swing when they get together and show signs of growth. They did that a year ago just to take a step back to start this season, but Friday against Boston will be the hopeful first step to regain that continuity and chemistry that made it so fun, this young core seen towards the end of last season.

