Trae Young and Marcus Smart chewed after a hot game

Loading...

The Hawks and Celtics gave us a barn burner in the TD Garden on Friday evening, which resulted in the final order. With Boston on 108-106 with less than 10 seconds before the end, Atlanta had possession and unsurprisingly turned to Trae Young for the potential game win.

After Young got the switch he wanted at the top of the key, he had a chance to keep Daniel Theis from dribbling, but after dancing on him at the three-point line, Theis' second point guard was blocked. Help to seal the victory for the Celts.

Daniel Theis said he knew Trae Young would reach for the winner: "He probably would have hit me to say goodbye. I think he just wanted the winner. I was just trying to take the shot away. In the end I was right there to block it. "

– Boston.com Celtics News (@BDCCeltics) January 4, 2020

But things are not over yet. Marcus Smart picked up the loose ball and went on to lead the field. He tried to step over Young, who was still on the floor. Of course, that's a big sign of disrespect in NBA circles, so the two got tangled when Smart fell onto the pitch and a brief argument ensued, which ended in double techniques and a Boston win.

Young tried to play it down a little after the game and said we could just watch the clip and judge for ourselves.

For its part, Smart made a quick comeback when asked about it.

Smartt was told Trae got mad at him:

"He probably did it. I got mad at him when he bent me over my face too. So let's go."

– Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) January 4, 2020

Everyone has a valid argument on paper. Smart knows very well that stepping over a player who is on the field is disrespectful, even if he didn't have to go anywhere else, as Young probably helped them get tangled up when he tried. Regardless, the game before was a clean block and the result remained the same.

(tagsToTranslate) dimemag (t) home (t) sport (t) atlanta hawks (t) boston celtics (t) marcus smart (t) trae young