Toyota launches licensing program for intellectual property

Loading...

Toyota Juggernaut Toyota has just announced a new program to license its intellectual property to interested parties.

The program, called Toyota IP Solutions, offers licenses for Toyota patents in four key areas: omnidirectional structural color, bioactive material, nanomaterial synthesis and electronic thermal management. In the future, Toyota will try to add more patent portfolios.

Toyota & # 39; s Omnidirectional Structural color portfolio shows innovative pigment compounds that are able to reflect specific wavelengths of light to create vivid and deep colors from all viewing angles, while Bio-Active Cleaning Materials shows rare compositions of enzymes that can degrade organic materials , stains and spills can cause much easier cleaning.

Driven: 2020 Toyota Highlander first review – Generally better, but is that enough?

The Nano-Material Synthesis shows new compositions and methods that ensure a fast and cost-effective production of highly pure nanomaterials from almost any chemical element or alloy. Last, but not least, is the Electronics Thermal Management portfolio that includes cooling strategies that can be integrated into a powerful electronic system to control and dissipate the heat generated by that system quickly and efficiently.

Intellectual property licensing allows a copyright owner, Toyota in this case, to allow another party to use some or all of the intellectual property rights while still retaining ownership.

"As one of & # 39; s the world's leading patent suppliers, our intellectual property covers a wide range of technologies," said Chris Reynolds, Toyota Motor North America's Chief Administration Officer for manufacturing and operating assets. "We are delighted that the various technologies currently offered through the Toyota IP Solutions program are not limited to the automotive industry and many can be applied to other products."