Toxic coconut wine leaves 11 dead, hundreds of sick in the Philippines – National

Loading...

According to health authorities in the Philippines, a corrupt batch of coconut wine killed eleven people and brought hundreds of Christmas friends to the hospital over the weekend.

The spoiled coconut wine was consumed in the provinces of Laguna and Quezon on the main island of the Philippines, according to the state's Philippine news agency. The strong liquid is believed to contain methanol, a toxic alcohol that can cause blindness and death in humans.

According to a press release from the Philippine Ministry of Health, two people died and a total of 265 people were hospitalized in Laguna alone. Many of the victims have drunk coconut wine in the past, a festive drink commonly known as Lambanog. The drink is distilled from coconut juice and often has an alcohol content of 35 to 40 percent.

CONTINUE READING:

Married couple for first degree murder after the death of an infant for raw food



The story continues under the advertisement

Officials say they attributed the poisoning to a generic brand distillery in the Laguna region. They suspect that the coconut wine was spoiled by methanol that was left over from the distillation process.

“Lambanog poisoning is caused by residual methanol, which is highly toxic to humans in high concentrations. Methanol is a naturally occurring substance that is present during the distillation process and should be separated and removed afterwards, ”Health Minister Francisco T. Duque III said in a statement.

Patients who were poisoned after drinking coconut wine will be treated in an emergency room at the Philippine General Hospital in Manila, Philippines on December 23, 2019. REUTERS / Eloisa Lopez

REUTERS / Eloisa Lopez

Laguna has temporarily banned the sale of coconut wine. The police have also closed the distillery, which is suspected of producing the contaminated batch.

CONTINUE READING:

Man blows up his car by lighting cigarette after spraying air freshener



The distillery owner surrendered to the authorities on Monday and agreed to cooperate with the investigation, reports the Philippine news agency.

Unregulated Lambanog production and sales are widespread in the Philippines and are often made illegally with hazardous additives, according to Reuters.

The story continues under the advertisement

Twenty-one people died after drinking spoiled coconut wine last year.

– With files from Reuters

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR