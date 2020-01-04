Tour Down Under 2020 | Simon Yates is hungry for success

Loading...

"I'm trying to lay out my bets this way. But of course, others think the opposite. My only experience is that I went to Japan for vacation in 2017 and I've never had jet lag before, like, I went to Australia, completely on the other side of the world, and I had no jet lag. When I went to Japan, I had the worst jet lag I've ever experienced. I don't want it to happen again. This is also why, for me personally, doing the Giro is better, but that doesn't mean it is the only way to do it, "said Yates.

The 27-year-old was not selected to compete in Rio 2016, which his brother Adam, Froome and Thomas titled, following a break in contact with which he served an anti-doping suspension of four months backdated that Mitchelton-Scott, then under the brand Orica-GreenEdge, took full responsibility for it.

The team at the time said that the abnormal test results for terbutaline, an asthma inhalant, from a test in competition at Paris-Nice in March 2016, resulted from the "human error" of a team doctor, who did not request the required therapeutic treatment. use the exemption (AUT).

Mitchelton-Scott has so much confidence in the Yates twins and Colombian climber Esteban Chaves that he changed his focus from courageous opportunists to grand tour candidates to help the trio realize their potential.

Yates did it, as evidenced by the honors in the general classification of the 2018 Vuelta a Espana and his tests at the Giro. He led the 2018 Giro for 13 days only to unravel on stage 19, which Froome won and ultimately won the race title. Yates returned to Italy last year and placed eighth before bouncing on the Tour de France where he won a first stage in two stages, operating freer as a support pilot on a protected leader.

"I had no pressure (on the Tour) because I was leaving for the breakaways, it was not like I was running with the guys from the GC, or for a stage. Once there, business continues. The hardest part was just making sure you were in motion at that point, and then from there, the race sort of sorted out, "said Yates.

"But on the pressure side, I'm not a guy who feels very big pressure to play or anything. I work hard at training to try to get in great shape and race settles. "

The Giro is presenting three individual time trials this year, which in the past have proven to be more of an obstacle than helping Yates, who nevertheless supported his overall capacity last month.

"They will be very delicate, very difficult to judge. I have progressed slowly in my trial time, personally, I am pretty confident these days that I can do a good job. OK, I am not going not go over there and rip those guys' legs or whatever, but I can hold mine, "he said.

"I hope to continue working on it, even now, so we will go from there at this point, but it is certainly one of the most important parts of the race will be the cross-country race. watch. "

A stage win on the Tour can make the career of most riders, but Yates judged last season "OK" in an indication of his high, self-imposed standards.

"It was really a bit hit and miss," he said of a 2019 campaign he finished in August to prepare for the coming season.

"I have shown myself at times but at other times I have fallen far short of where I wanted to be. I guess that's how it goes sometimes, you can't win them all, but overall, it was an OK season.

“My only regret is really the Giro. I really wanted to show myself more. I felt like I was not at the level I know I can be. So it was very disappointing. But I’m already looking forward to coming back in 2020 and we’ll try again. "

