Toronto's Miles Nadal Heart Center to fight heart disease during pregnancy

For Jennifer Oliveira, who was born with a congenital heart defect, the fact that her daughter Mila is on the verge of heralding another New Year and becoming two is a miracle.

"We wouldn't be upset about her until your survival is 25 (or) 26 weeks," said the Oshawa resident of Global News while her toddler was playing under the Christmas tree.

"I mean when I was 18 I was told that maybe I can't even have children."

Oliveira was born with tricuspid atresia and has only one heart valve instead of two.

“It's hard on my body, especially when I'm pregnant, and there is about 50 percent more blood. My heart can't keep up, ”said the 36-year-old about her condition.

As a result, she suffered five miscarriages when she became pregnant and was about to adopt herself when she became pregnant again.

"I was afraid … there are many (people) who have the same or a similar condition and many doctors say that they cannot have babies, and many doctors even tell them to stop when they become pregnant "she said explained.

And while only 50 percent of women end their pregnancy with their illness, unlike others, Oliveira had access to a special kind of care: under the supervision of cardiologist Dr. Candice Silversides and the Miles Nadal Heart Center of Mount Sinai Hospital the heart of downtown Toronto.

"It's a high-risk obstetrics center, but in combination it's also a heart center … and the largest program of its kind in Canada," Silversides told Global News.

Silversides, who is also director of the program, said the center treats approximately 300 pregnant patients each year, compared to most Canadian hospitals where only two or three of these types of cases occur.

Nationwide, an estimated 257,000 people live with congenital heart disease.

While at least half of those affected will experience health complications, multiple operations, or even sudden death, these risks are even greater for pregnant women.

Two out of ten women with congenital heart disease will experience complications during pregnancy. According to Silversides, the center's unique tag-team approach in connection with research has dramatically improved over the past decade.

"What is really important is to speak to women early before they become pregnant so that they can learn about the risks to their heart condition … (so they can make an informed decision) whether they want to continue pregnancy or not "Said Dr. Silvesides,

For Oliveira, the dream of having a child outweighed any risk.

"Having her … it's amazing," she said after watching Mila dance in the living room.

Oliveira said she was forever grateful for a team of doctors – one that made her responsible for realizing her family.

"If I had to, I would do it again, I would in a heartbeat," said Oliveira.

