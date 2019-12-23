Toronto Raptors defeat Dallas Mavericks in historic 30-point victory

Loading...

The loss ended a streak of seven consecutive wins on the road to Dallas.

Kristaps Porzingis had 19 points and 12 rebounds while Jalen Brunson scored 21 points as the Mavericks fell 2-2 without star goaltender Luka Doncic, who tied for the fourth straight game due to a sprain at the right ankle.

Kyle Lowry and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson celebrate their return victory.

The Raptors, defending NBA champions, were missing three regulars – including Pascal Siakam and Marc Gasol.

Toronto trailed 83-53 with 2:55 minutes left in the third goal, but used teeming defense and Lowry's hot shots to tie the game 95 points in the middle of the last quarter.

The teams traded leads in the final minutes before Toronto claimed their 21st win of the season.

Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum had a career high of 39 points while Kemba Walker scored 23 points against his former team while Boston defeated the Hornets 119-93.

Tatum overshadowed his previous 34-point high to guide Boston to its third straight win to consolidate second place in the east at 20-7.

For the second game in a row, the crowd from Boston broke out when the Celtics' massive reserve, Tacko Fall, rose to arrive late in the game. The crowd again chanted "MVP" and applauded wildly for each game in which Fall participated as he finished with four points, two rebounds and a block.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 18 points, 19 rebounds and nine assists while Milwaukee beat Indiana 117-89. Wesley Matthews scored 19 points for NBA leader Milwaukee, who has the best record in the league 27-4.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tied his career high with 32 points to lead Oklahoma City Thunder to a 118-112 return victory against the Los Angeles Clippers 118-112. Oklahoma City trailed 18 points in the second quarter, making it the third time in seven days that they have overcome such a large deficit to win.

Paul George scored 18 points in his first game in Oklahoma City since he was traded while Kawhi Leonard was absent due to left knee pain.

In other news, a forced return forced superstar LeBron James to miss a game for the first time this season when the Los Angeles Lakers (24-5) hosted the Denver Nuggets.

AP

