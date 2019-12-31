Toronto fire chief reflects on busy 2019, high-profile investigations – Toronto

Loading...

When Matthew Pegg started his firefighting career 27 years ago, it was voluntarily in Keswick, Georgina, Ontario.

Pegg grew up on a farm and told Global News that he wanted to continue the family tradition first. He never thought he would be the head of North America's fifth largest fire service.

"I speak to the recruits every time we hire," he said. "I tell them:" This is a city that really never sleeps. "

According to Pegg, Toronto Fire Services responded to more than 300,000 emergencies during the year.

One of those calls was a six-alarm fire that broke through a historic high school in West Toronto.

"I'm not sure I've ever encountered a more daunting cloud of smoke," he recalled the fire at the York Memorial Collegiate Institute in early May.

“It was incredible to get a grip on that smoke and the effects of it. Our commanders and all firefighters and officers, as well as the paramedics and police officers working for us, had to constantly move the evacuation perimeter and evacuation zones. "

In August, the Firefighter's Office (OFM) completed its report on fire as inadvertent.

Global News received a copy of an information request.

According to the report, the total loss from the destruction was $ 90 million. The OFM investigator concluded in part "… The cause of the fire was the ignition of fuels due to a likely failure of an electrical or mechanical system located in the wall / floor cavity of the second floor to the auditorium."

The Toronto Fire crews were initially dropped off at 2:13 p.m. on May 6. Callers reported heavy smoke escaping from the auditorium.

A fire that was behind the main stage area was extinguished. A fire station was set up by the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) at 9:30 p.m.

The clock should last until the next morning. Then the auditorium should be inspected and an investigation into the cause and origin initiated.

At 1:30 a.m., the security officer entered the school and found smoke in a hallway on the ground floor. Almost two hours later, they noticed that smoke and flames were emerging from the place, and firefighters were called back.

"When we receive confirmation and become aware of the fact that legal action may be taken, I can barely have any technical discussions," said Pegg as he pressed the fire.

"Unfortunately, that is the case. We have been made aware that there are some groups that are considering taking legal action. Unfortunately, I cannot have a conversation at this point in time."

The fire drove nearly 900 students and caused significant damage to the structure, which was built in 1929 as a memorial to the youth fighting in the First World War.

Six months after the November 15 fire, the crews were called to 235 Gosford Boulevard, a 15-story apartment building in North York that was devastated by a five-alarm fire.

Hundreds were driven from their homes and one man died of smoke inhalation.

While the OFM continued to investigate the cause, they found that it started in the bedroom of a unit on the eighth floor.

"We literally had crews on every floor in this building who went door to door to make sure everyone was safe and accountable," said Pegg.

"The conditions they faced were simply impossible to get into," he added when asked why the crews were unable to reach the person.

“Our crews literally had to fight fire to get into the suite at all. They were there quickly, ”said Pegg. "Our top priority is saving and sustaining human life every time we spin a wheel. Unfortunately, there are times when, despite all the protective equipment, circumstances prevent us from getting in."

This year, Toronto Fire also won on the international stage.

They received the status of an accredited agency with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International (CFAI), which, according to Pegg, essentially represents an independent assessment of their practices by specialist colleagues.

Pegg said there is a lot to look forward to in the future. A review of the operational deployment process has already started, and there is also the question of increasing construction work.

“Our city is becoming increasingly vertical, denser and more complex. So we are preparing to continue the upward trend. We expect 2020 to be more busy than 2019, and our goal is to do our best to be prepared for it. "

