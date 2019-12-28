Top Stories: Bubbles in Google Messages, Pixel 4a is displayed

Loading...

In this week's best stories: Google Messages update brings the "Bubbles" feature of Android 11, the Google Pixel 4a makes its first visual debut and the views for the Samsung Galaxy S11 + have been updated with a new camera format.

In the beta builds of Android 10, Google tested a new feature called "Bubbles," which is similar to the chatheads of Facebook Messenger. Although this feature is now scheduled for Android 11, Google Messages has been shown to experiment with Bubbles.

XDA was able to manually enable the Bubbles function on an Android 10 device. Once enabled, Bubbles in Google Messages immediately appear on the screen in a floating bubble that can then be expanded to a window with your message thread, quick answers, and all outgoing message features that you would see in the entire app.

In Made by Google news, with only a few days in the year, the Google Pixel 4a is reportedly revealed in very early views. The renders show that the Pixel 4a has a fantastic combination of the designs of the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 4, among other things due to the familiar square camera series.

The display is perhaps the biggest change here. In contrast to the Pixel 3a, it has very thin edges all around and uses a hole for the forward-facing camera sensor. Apparently the display on the smaller model will be somewhere between 5.7 and 5.8 inches, just a small increase. The Google Pixel 4a apparently measures 144.2 x 69.5 x 8.2 mm.

We've also seen a bit of movement on the Samsung side of things, with two rumors about the Galaxy S11. First, we have a good picture of what the final camera series of the S11 can be. The more interesting of the two rumors is that Samsung could call the phone the Galaxy S20, making the series a & # 39; new beginning & # 39; to give with different implications.

First, Samsung takes a little distance from other "ten" brands. We have recently seen iPhone X, Android 10 and more. Furthermore, Samsung gets the name to match with the year making these phones even easier to keep up with. Probably the most important thing for Samsung, however, is that the number plan of the company will again be in front of the iPhone. In 2020, Apple has the iPhone 12, but Samsung has the Galaxy S20.

Android TV fans can look forward to this week because the affordable AirTV Mini dongle from Sling has received support for the Amazon Prime Video app and has joined the limited number of supported devices. As you would expect, Amazon Prime Video can be installed via the Google Play Store.

With the AirTV Mini that adds support for Prime Video, it is a big win for the Sling TV-focused dongle. It naturally includes Sling TV, as well as support for Netflix, YouTube, Disney + and more. Prime Video also helps to fill a gap because Hulu is not supported on the device for unknown reasons. Fortunately, that app can still be set aside.

Finally a beta update for the Google app on the Pixel 4 broke the new Google Assistant experience shortly this week. Until Google introduced a solution on Thursday, Pixel 4 owners were unable to communicate with their assistant through their voice.

The underlying bug [was] Assistant cannot accept voice input. Interestingly, you can open keyboard input by going to Updates and choosing one of the commands in the top carousel with suggestions. This calls up an Assistant user interface that does not have a working microphone. Text commands work and work as usual.

The rest of this week's best stories will follow:

Android |

Apps & updates |

Chrome / OS |

Google Pixel 4 |

Google Search |

Google Stages

FTC: we use earnings from auto affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LrHAmdUCYro [/ embed]