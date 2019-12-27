Top Gear season 28 Trailer shows a car bungee jump and a fighter plane race

Loading...

Top Gear will return to television soon and the BBC has released a new trailer that shows what to expect for season 28.

Although the clip does not offer much context, he starts with Freddie Flintoff, who is hanging over the side of a Swiss dam while sitting in a Rover Metro Convertible. It is apparently part of a bungee jump stunt where the host falls almost 152 meters.

Paddy McGuinness is also prominent in the trailer because he can be seen driving in what appears to be a convertible that has been transformed into a boat. He later saw armor while driving a convertible on a driving range.

In addition to the stunts, a number of cars will be shown in the coming season. These seem to include the BMW M8 Competition and the Porsche Taycan. Chris Harris is also shown driving the Volkswagen ID.R and he will drive a McLaren Speedtail in a race with an F35 Lightning.

Given the popularity of cheap car challenges, it is not surprising that the segment returns for the 28th season. The trio travels to South America and drives around in Pontiac Firebird and a Volkswagen van.

Last but not least, the clip teases Flintoff's accident while driving a trike known as the Time Bandit. The video does not show the incident, but it happened at Elvington airport last year.

Reports suggested that Flintoff reached speeds of 200 km / h, but was unable to stop the trike. As a result, he ran down the runway.

After the incident, Flintoff said he was "absolutely fine" and continued filming the next day. He also teased: "It looks more ridiculous than dangerous when you see it on TV."

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s8SUXjQlvk4 (/ embed)