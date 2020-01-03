Top 10 most anticipated horror movies of 2020

Loading...

The start of the new year means another chapter of psychological sensations and bloody images for horror fans around the world.

2020 will see fan favorites such as John Carpenter, Jordan Peele and James Wan with other fresh and horrible ideas thrown into the mix. Of Michael Myers at Candyman, these films will surely find their way into our nightmares.

1. The Lodge – February 7

Although it was presented to Sundance in January 2019 (where he reminded critics Hereditary), this critically acclaimed horror film will hit theaters early in the New Year. Directors of Good night mom, this scary thriller stars Riley Keough (Magic Mike, Runaways), Richard Armitage (The Hobbit, Hannibal) and Jaeden Martell (HE). He currently owns 81% of Rotten Tomatoes, with 43 critics weighing on the upcoming film.

2. The invisible man – February 28

The invisible man is a loose and modern take on the novel by H.G. Wells, as well as the film adaptation of the same name in 1933. The film 2020 is directed by Leigh Whannell and stars Elisabeth Moss (The tale of the servant), Aldis Hodge (Straight Outta Compton), Oliver Jackson-Cohen (The Haunting of Hill House) and Storm Reid (A wrinkle in time).

3. A quiet place Part II – March 20

This John Krasinski the film will follow the family who taught us to listen to our environment from the first film. Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe are all back to resume their Abbott family roles.

4. Saint Maud – March 27

Saint Maud made its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, but this highly anticipated psychological thriller will hit theaters early in the new year. The film A24 sees Maud (Morfydd Clark) obsessed with saving the soul of her own patient (Jennifer Ehle). The first film by writer / director Rose Glass currently holds 91% on Rotten Tomatoes from 22 critics.

5. Antlers – April 17

This Oregon-based horror film sees a small town teacher and her brother, as well as the town sheriff, realizing that a student is keeping a scary secret. Keri Russell (Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker), Jesse Plemons (Friday evening lights) and Jeremy T. Thomas starring in this biting piece by director / co-writer Scott Cooper (hostile).

6. Antebellum – April 24

This scary movie follows an author trapped in a nightmarish reality, written by Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz. It stars Janelle Monáe (Moonlight, hidden figures), Eric Lange (Lost) and Jena Malone (Donnie Darko).

7. Candyman – June 12

Candyman is the next Jordan Peele film we have all been waiting for, the film being a direct sequel to the production of the same name in 1992. It will see the return of Tony Todd to the beloved series.

8. Smart – August 14

From the co-creator of Viewed franchise as well as the director of the two Conjuring films, director James Wan is back with his latest addition to the horror catalog. The film is based on a graphic novel, Smart man, which Wan released in 2011. It stars Annabelle Wallis (Annabelle) and Jake Abel (the Percy Jackson series).

9. Last Night In Soho – September 25

This psychological thriller / mystery faces an unusual case of time travel. It stars Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy (Split, Glass), Matt Smith (Doctor Who) and Diana Rigg (Game of Thrones).

10. Halloween Kills – October 16

The saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode is not over. #HalloweenKills #HalloweenEnds pic.twitter.com/uPgyJydyl6

– #HalloweenKills (@halloweenmovie) July 19, 2019

This sequel to the story of Michael Myers in 2018 that we have been following for decades arrives on the big screen just in time for the holiday season. Jamie Lee Curtis and Nick Castle will resume their roles as Laurie Strode and Michael Myers, respectively, with the next episode, End of halloween in theaters in October 2021.