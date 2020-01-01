Tony Bradley is getting more opportunities, he has the support of Utah Jazz teammates

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – Tony Bradley has been patient and confident since signing with Jazz in 2017.

Spending most of his time in the last two years on an assignment with SLC Stars, a member of the Jazz G League, Bradley was in a difficult situation behind Rudy Gobert and Derrick Favors.

"I was in a role where I wasn't going to get to the court," said Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder. "Even if he was really good, it was hard to get minutes, at least during the type of meat in the game."

Unexpectedly, an opportunity presented itself earlier this season when Ed Davis fractured his left leg during a defeat in Sacramento on November 1.

Bradley climbed the lineup and became the reserve center behind Gobert. Then, on November 23 and 25, while Gobert hurt his ankle, Bradley had the first beginnings of his career.

His performances, although not amazing, were impressive considering he had only played in short periods in 22 NBA games before starting instead of Gobert.

When Davis returned to the court, Bradley resumed his role as the third option in the center, and never got more than a handful of minutes per night, if he played.

"I just took it as a learning opportunity and stayed ready," he said.

That was until Jazz faced the Clippers on Saturday in Los Angeles. Instead of turning to Davis as Gobert's substitute, Snyder called Bradley. The same thing happened again on Monday at home against the Detroit Pistons.

Davis, who has been a Bradley mentor this season, has not had the easiest path after joining Jazz during the offseason. Losing 12 games with an injury certainly stopped joining the team, but still Davis is registering low numbers in his career with only 1.4 points and 4.3 rebounds per game for the Jazz.

Meanwhile, Bradley has shown signs of improvement and growth in the chances he has had on the court, especially when it comes to rebounds and establishing good screens.

"He has done what we all hate doing when you're not playing, and he does it every day," Joe Ingles said of his teammate's work ethic. "He has been ready and, obviously, he is having a chance right now and he is playing well."

The only thing that seems to be preventing Bradley from moving to the next level in his game is being able to defend himself without inlays, which is much easier said than done.

Gobert noted that Bradley is generally in a good position and intends to do the right thing, but sometimes he is one step back or a little late to close.

Defending without accumulating fouls is a difficult challenge for any NBA player and when asked how to do it, Gobert laughed and said he hadn't discovered it yet. Gobert also added that the mental part of preparing and staying engaged could be the most important part of Bradley's defensive development.

"Every minute you can reach the court is great," Gobert said. "But being mentally prepared and ready to enter the game at any time is really key."

Bradley is very aware of the problem of scale and is always trying to improve. In practice, he works to close, making sure his feet are in the right places and maintaining a favorable position in rebound situations.

After Jazz's victory over the Pistons, Bradley lamented over the two quick fouls he received when he entered the game, shaking his head with disappointment.

“I had one today on the open court. I have to work to drop my feet and be ready when I run towards a shooter, "he said." I have a long way to go to help the best I can. However, it is good and I am grateful. "

The problem is that the best way to improve defensively is through repetition and more time on the floor, something Bradley has not been regular or consistent at this time. Even so, his teammates are happy that he has more play time and they hope he will continue to improve.

"He has worked every day for the past few years, waiting for this opportunity," said Ingles. "It will keep improving the more it is out there."

With the upcoming games against the Chicago Bulls, Orlando Magic and New Orleans Pelicans, all teams with losing records, Bradley might be looking for more opportunities on the court.

Bradley knows that his minutes are not guaranteed and that every mistake he makes could be the one that causes his playing time to decrease again. Therefore, he takes one step at a time each day and makes sure he finds a way to learn from every moment that passes on the floor.