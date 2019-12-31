Tomorrow's calculator: When can you drive safely?

Loading...

New Years Eve is one of the most celebrated days on the calendar, with most of us preparing to greet the new decade at midnight.

But new data from Confused.com reveals that more drunk drivers have been caught on New Years Day than on any other calendar date in the past six years.

To help drivers keep an eye on the effect of their alcohol consumption, the Confused.comsmorning-after calculator allows users to enter the drink of their choice, the number of drinks they have taken and when they have stopped drinking, to estimate when their body will be free from all traces of alcohol.

New data on access to information obtained by Confused.com shows that at least 186 drivers exceeded the limit on New Years Day in 2019. This represents an increase of 74 % compared to the previous year.

A total of 2,996 drivers were caught behind the wheel when they exceeded the limit in January 2019, according to JTF data.

It seems that some drivers are waking up in the New Year without worrying about the amount of alcohol that might still be in their system during the festivities the night before.

But drivers need to be especially careful, as more than one in eight British drivers (13%) have or know someone who has been caught drinking and driving while New Years Day.

Another in six (17%) also admits to driving while feeling drunk or a hangover on January 1.

Overall, the morning after an evening seems to be a prime time for drinking and driving offenses.

Further research revealed that almost half (46%) of the motorists who were caught drinking were still in the morning after drinking.

It is clear that a good night's sleep is not always enough, but almost one in six drivers (16%) are confused about the time it takes to wait between alcohol and driving.

To help the driver stay on the safe side of the law, Confused.com has created a tomorrow's calculator, which gives drivers an indication of when their bodies should be alcohol-free, based on the number of ; units they consumed and from when they stopped drinking.

No matter what time you finish drinking or how much you drink, drivers should be especially vigilant during the holiday season, as the police will no doubt be in force to catch those who might take the risk.

But research suggests there may be blurry heads on the road on New Years Day. More than half (55%) of motorists plan to have a drink to celebrate New Years, and one in four (25%) plans to drive the next day.

Almost one in five drivers (19%) will even continue celebrations with a drink on New Years Day.

It is clear that some drivers take the risk and drive after a few drinks. In fact, two in five (42%) admit to driving knowing or thinking they are over the limit.

But, while drivers leave on average eight hours before driving after the night before, it's clear that a good night's sleep doesn't always get the job done.

Among those who drove in the morning after an evening, although they exceeded the limit, almost two in five (37%) assumed that the alcohol had disappeared from sleep.

And more than a quarter (27%) of them felt fit to drive. This is of particular concern, as more than one in ten (11%) admit to dizziness the next morning, and one in ten close that their vision is blurred the next day.

The biggest culprits of drinking and driving may come as a surprise, as research shows that older drivers are the most likely to risk driving while impaired.

More than half (55%) of those over 55 admit to driving after drinking. And when it comes to gender, men are three times more likely to be prosecuted for driving while intoxicated than women.

As motorists go wild over the Christmas and New Year period, it can be difficult to know how many glasses of champagne they repel.

But monitoring alcohol consumption can certainly help motorists to decide when to drive safely.

To help drivers keep an eye on the effect of their alcohol consumption, the next-day calculator from Confused.com allows users to enter the drink of their choice, the number of glasses that they took and when they stopped drinking, to estimate when their body will be free from all traces of alcohol.

Amanda Stretton, automotive editor at Confused.com, said: "The New Year is a new start for many of us, but unfortunately some are starting the year the wrong way.

"Since many of us are attending the New Year, we need to understand the drinking and driving laws. And alcohol can take much longer to leave the body than expected. But working on units from past hours is confusing at best, so we released our morning after calculator to estimate when you should be safe to drive.

“In the end, jumping behind the wheel after a drink endangers yourself and other road users. Not only that, but it can lead to a fine or a driving ban. If you drink, don't drive. If you drive, don't drink. "