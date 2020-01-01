Tom Brokaw & # 39; lucky & # 39; to escape the fire in his New York building

Loading...

Former NBC Nightly News presenter Tom Brokaw said he and his wife were "very, very lucky" to escape a fire on Wednesday morning in their Upper East Side building, and had nothing but praise for him. FDNY for turning it off.

"We are safe and we were very, very impressed with the work of the New York Fire Department," he told The Post. "I was near the south floor of our building and was completely involved when they got here."

"His presence woke us up frankly," said Brokaw, 79. "Our dogs started barking and we realized, we looked down at the area of ​​our elevator and the fire department was arriving."

More than 100 firefighters were sent to the fire at 12:30 a.m. on the 14th floor of the iconic building on E. 79th Street, two stories above Brokaw's apartment.

Firefighters had the fire under control at 2:30 a.m.

Six people, including five firefighters, received non-fatal injuries.

The owners of the unit where the fire broke out were far away and could not be reached on Wednesday.

Brokaw called them a "wonderful family."

"It could have been much worse," he said. "It was a great loss of property for the family."

He called the building, a landmark built in 1926, "a kind of jewel on the Upper East Side."

He said firefighters used their back entrance and kitchen area as "a preparation area" while fighting the fire.

“No harm to our unit. We smoke a little, ”he added. "It really is a warning story about living in danger of fire. But thank God for the New York Fire Department."

A spokesman for 66 E. 79th Street Corporation, the building managers, would only say "there is a significant amount of damage" as a result of the fire.

