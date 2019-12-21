Toivonen double wins victory derby

Loading...

The title means “ None will sleep & # 39; & # 39; and on this occasion it proved to be quite appropriate as no one in the crowd of 18,000 people fell asleep in what was a competitive and convincing competition between two teams that had been, up to at this point in the season, on very different trajectories.

In the past few years, City has generally entered these clashes as an outsider against the Victory, who has always succeeded, elevating his game to give the best of himself in almost all matches. This time around, the boot was very much the opposite, Victory fighting all season under new boss Marco Kurz.

Victory captain Ola Toivonen directs his second goal to city goalkeeper Tom Glover during the eleventh inning. Credit: AAP

The victory still depends heavily on Toivonen, but this time the great Swede, who had to play one hand so often, had 10 other willing partners playing at the top of their game, certainly for the first 55 minutes.

The victory, which included injured German central defender Tim Hoogland, for his first campaign start, was to their high-flying opponents like burrows looking for a bone. They hunted in packs, moved themselves and the ball quickly, and played with power and rhythm that had been lacking all season.

Toivonen predicted that when he, Nabbout and Robbie Kruse ended up clicking, they would cause trouble for the opponent. Add to this trio Elvis Kamsoba, small in stature but enormous in his sense of purpose.

Andrew Nabbout, right, in action against Melbourne City. Credit: Getty Images

While Kruse and Toivonen have the intelligence of football, cunning, the ability to dribble and the ability to be both finisher and creator, Nabbout provides the muscle and power that Kamsoba has a lot to do with. 39; offer.

With quicksilver feet and a live wire attitude, he was a thorn in the side of City, chasing opponents, confronting them in tight spaces and fighting for each ball in midfield.

The victory could have been on the game sheet a few times earlier, especially in the 10th minute when Kamsoba's shot from a partially cleared corner was brilliantly saved by young City goalkeeper Tom Glover; the rebound fell on an unmarked Nabbout who should have done better than widely spread his shot.

Five minutes later, Kurz's team stepped forward and Kamsoba again played a major role. The ball seemed to be out of play when he chased it to the byline and managed to pass to Nabbout.

The Socceroos striker got a nice loop on his cross to choose Toivonen unmarked on the far post and the team captain propelled the head at point blank range.

Four minutes apart, Victory doubles her advantage and it is still Toivonen who is close at hand to take advantage of a loose ball.

This time, Nabbout struck a volley for the first time in the penalty area of ​​Migjen Basha on the surface of six meters. City center back Curtis Good diverted him toward his own goal and Glover produced an excellent reflex save to hit the ball clearly, only for Toivonen to lead the rebound at home.

Center back, Delbridge, took a corner kick from Javier Cabrera to come home in the 56th minute to bring the score up to 2-1, but it was as close as the men 39; Erick Mombaerts.

Harrison Delbridge of City scores a goal. Credit: AAP

The victory will be a welcome relief for Victory's pressurized coach Kurz.

He and the Victory hierarchy hope that it can serve as a catalyst for a mid-season recovery during their next action on January 5, with Christmas off thanks to a bye. The city must regroup for a difficult mission in Sydney next time.

