Todd Phillips is open to a Joker sequel, but hasn't decided to do it

When Joker went from a risky, maybe even dangerous, breakaway comic to a billion dollar surprise movie, there was inevitable talk of sequels. While some seemed to confirm another case with Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck, the mentally uncomfortable loner who, if not the joker, becomes a joker, has been shot down by his director and co-author Todd Phillips. Now that 2019 is coming to an end, he is more insecure than ever and tells the crowd at the end of The Contenders that he is currently "open" but nothing has been decided.

"If a film costs $ 1 billion and costs $ 60 million, of course that's the case," said Phillips. "But Joaquin and I didn't really make a decision. We opened. To be honest, I would like to work on something with him. So who knows? But it should have a real thematic response, as was the case. Ultimately, it's about childhood trauma and the lack of love and the loss of empathy. All of these things really made this film work for us. So we should have something that has the same thematic resonance. "

For fans of the film, this should be good news – that Phillips doesn't make a lazy Cash-In-Joker 2 and only returns to the well if it's as valuable as the first one. The end certainly left the door open for a follow-up, although it could work as a standalone without the need for a lock.

Phillips also talked about how surprised he was that the film was blown up the way he did. “None of us thought that an R-rated film could bring in more than $ 1 billion around the world. But I think the issues it contains have really caught on, ”he said. “What Scott Silver and I set out to do when we wrote the film together was to do something useful in this comic area, but also something that really addressed what was going on in 2016 when we started write. It's pretty obvious what happened in our country in 2017 when we wrote it, and absolutely wanted to use Joker to make a film about the loss of compassion and lack of decency in the world. "

He also said that Joker traveled really well. “I've been to the whole world with the film,” he continued, “and when talking to the audience, some see it as an indictment against America and others as a mirror of what is going on in their country with lack of compassion and with the prosperity and equality issues. "

