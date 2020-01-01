Tips and overview race by race for Taree Thursday

Loading...

Friday, a card of seven races is planned for Taree.

Race 2 CLASS 3 HCP (1600m)

Up to the mile now, and very enthusiastic in third place on the progressive gelding Tuncurry 4YO 2. Onemoresapphire who is ready for this trip after finishing well in 1400m in two runs. Draw to get a good track back on the field and was only beaten under one length in a good class highway at Rosehill in July.

Hazards: Pt Macquarie 5YO mare 6. Our Babes Girls rose in rank after missing a weaker BM 50, but two returns to Kempsey finished OK in a BM 58 behind Controlthewitness which then won a dominant victory at Coffs Harbor on Monday. Progressive 5YO Wauchope Mare 5. Music Box Dancer won a huge prize at its debut at Pt Macquarie before finishing hard to beat a modest class 1 field in Kempsey's third start. Always improving and slowing down the speed, but it is more difficult. Gelding 5 years Newcastle 1. Nothing too hard has a low winning strike rate, although generally run in more difficult company, all preparations. Abruptly returns when traveling under heavy weight, so it will take a lot of speed in front to have a chance to climb the summit.

How to play: Onemoresapphire to win

Odds and Evens: Split

Race 3 CLASS 1 & MAIDEN PLATE (2000m)

Difficult and very moderate competition, although it seems ideal for the 5 year old central coast mare 13. Onemoreforluck who flashed home a mile back on the mile at Scone before finishing again hard in a similar race here, dividing Mo & # 39; s Glory and Genghis Khan. Head pilots and excellent weights.

Dangers: Improvement of the 3 year old Newcastle gelding 11. King & # 39; s Row is a threat in third place in the ninth start of the general classification after an orderly closing race in this same race at Scone. Draws to park in a nice place with a blanket and comes from a lightly run NZ mare who was placed in a group 3 over 2100m. Gelding Warwick Farm 6 years old 1. Counterfeiting has more to offer than his victory and six classifications in 16 starts. Has had two good return races after a long break from deeper runs up to the mile in Canberra, and arrives on his best trip in third place. Gelding Kempsey 4YO 9. Red intuition has been in and around money on longer trips while preparing, and although he has a difficult task from a wide barrier, he is well adjusted and fit 39; stacks well.

How to play: Onemoreforluck to win

Odds and Evens Odds

Race 4 MAIDEN PLATE (1400m)

Lucky open girl led by a 3 year old Macquarie gelding 6. Wandzel, which has an obvious scope after its beginnings with a nice effort of closing here well behind a smart mare. The top country hoop continues, and it looks like an ideal follow-up race.

Dangers: Newcastle 4YO mare 7. Brazenbrook has more capacity than his three rankings out of nine starts suggest. Did not want betting to resume on the Beaumont track, but the best career race so far has come second. 3 year old local gelding 4. Hitman hit the line hard after climbing more quietly in second place, and although heavy and elongated, you should get the tempo to get home late. Wyong 4YO Mare 9. Schengen continues to improve slowly, and is another one that comes out of that Scone mile behind Lady Llewellyn, but is pulled off the track. 5-year-old consistent mare at Coffs Harbor 5. Dawn Thunder has raced seven times in 12 starts and has not been beaten by far in his last five games. Led a long time when she is well supported on the home track during this preparation, although she will have to jump clean like a whistle from a wide door to seize her usual role of leader. Was removed from Coffs Harbor on Monday to be saved for this.

How to play: Wandzel to win

Odds and Evens: Split

Race 5 MAIDEN HCP (1250m)

Lots of hope again, with the Central Coast stables having a big hand, although it was a 3 year old filly in Newcastle at the start who seemed hard to beat! 6. Cafe Royal, by Snitzel of a Hussonet mare, has had three solid tries for a stable that goes well with her young horses, and she pulls the fence with the turn signals.

Dangers: Gelding Gosford 6 years old 1. Jay & # 39; N & # 39; Jay will return to the speed of an ideal draw that seeks to reimburse bettors after three consecutive placements this preparation. Was not run over until late in a young practice girl at Muswellbrook twice before not defeating the winner as a favorite at Queanbeyan. Somersby gelding 4YO 2. Canford Mick seems to be well placed in third position after coming hard from the back of this track despite the drift of bets, and the rider back in the saddle is a key indicator. At high odds, 3 year old Wyong filly 7. Ourlittlejeanie can make a big run at the start after crossing the line well in the last of three tries; expect a significant improvement on the second start of the 3 year old Wyong filly 11. Code Blue who will appreciate the extra trip after having debuted here over 1000m.

How to play: Cafe Royal to win and trifecta 1,2,6 / 1,2,6 / 1,2,6,7,11

Odds and Evens: Split

Race 6 COUPE HARRINGTON BM 66 HCP (1300m)

Functional race, with a number of chances. Big fan of Newcastle gray gelding 4 years old 8. Schemer especially when it went up quietly. Put two great wins together before missing out on a close-knit place in a Class 3 in Tamworth. Needs speed to get home, but draw to get a good track. After five weeks of refreshment and weighed at its best under 62 kg.

Hazards: 4YO Pt Macquarie gelding 1. Chamisal should go back a mile at this distance. Draws for an economical race just behind the speed, and the last victory four times was here with the same jockey on board. Gosford 3 year old gelding 5. Django Unreined like this track, and was only dilapidated late to pick up on this note here 11 days ago. He only won the previous second place in his lead as a rock solid favorite, and will be hard to beat if he gets an uncontested lead. Last start Tuncurry BM 66 winner and great local hope, 5 year old mare 2. Danzibar Dancer is well in what has been a constant preparation, but it is the biggest weight he has carried since his debut almost two years ago. Don't be put off by the low winning strike rate of the 43 departures of the 7YO Central Coast gelding 6. Neretva who has found the OK line twice in a similar endeavor, and seems poised to peak on a track where he's doing well. Includes a 5 year old Scone gelding 7. My Zebrinka also coming out of this BM 66 race here on December 22, finishing less than a winner's length away, and pulling for a smooth race just behind the speed with cover. Gelding Rockhampton 7 years well traveled 3. Rise to Fame has returned from a break for its sixth race on a different track in two states since the end of August, but its spring form around this slope is good enough to be at the finish of the indoor draw.

How to play: Schemer in each direction and trifecta box 1,2,5,6,8

Odds and Evens: Split

Race 7 BM 58 HCP (1000m)

Competitive sprint to finish. You are never sure what happens with a talented 5 year old local gelding 1. Crackneck who must lose 62.5 kg during his first descent in five months. Has not been tested publicly, but the fresh form is superior to these, and with the turn signals that come off for a solid trainer / rider combination, it is far above the odds.

Dangers: 5 year old coherent mare at Coffs Harbor 10. Persue has good tactical speed, and can make two wins from his last three despite a rise in rank. Look at the market for fresh mares from the central coast of 6 years old 6. Miss Eimar who dropped out wide at Pt Macquarie after a long hiatus, but has since tested OK, and scored a dominant victory on the same trip almost 12 months ago. Improvement of the Gosford mare 5 years old 9. Miss Devinci showed great speed defying a drift from betting to win first place at Muswellbrook, and was not far in a tight finish at Queanbeyan last start. Pulled off the track, but if it crosses without spending too much fuel, this will give a great view; while the 4 year old local mare 11. Valley's sister is better than his single victory and a place on 12 starts suggests, and shoots for a comfortable race just behind the speed.

How to play: Crackneck each way

Odds and Evens: Split

BEST Paris:

Race 2: (2) Onemoresapphire

Race 3: (13) Onemoreforluck

BEST VALUE

Race 7: (1) Crackneck

