Tim Southee's omission the last Kiwis skyscraper

Loading...

McCullum questioned New Zealand's management of Southee, who played 15 overs in the second inning in Melbourne when the game was out of reach for the Black Caps.

"They have two weeks off after that before they have to play in India, so that can't be a workload problem," said McCullum on Channel Seven. "And if this is a workload problem, then he has questions to ask and they deserve an answer."

Tim Southee was not rested, but his workload was given as the reason for his omission of the third test.

Southee was on the field in 12th place on Friday replacing paceman Matt Henry, who took his place in the XI, which left Vaughan puzzled.

In the absence of Southee, the Black Caps gave the new ball to the stimulator Colin de Grandhomme, which according to McCullum is "threatening in terms of line and length, but not speed".

The fast and the curious

There have been some formidable rapids to catch the new ball in Australia over the past 40 years, like Malcolm Marshall, Curtly Ambrose, Wasim Akram, to name a few.

It is safe to say that de Grandhomme, whose name means big man in French, does not fall into this category with his dibbly-dobblers, even if rhythm bowling is not a question of speed.

Colin de Grandhomme is one of the slowest designers to have taken the new balloon in Australia.

Friday, when he opened the bowling alley from the Paddington End, that raised the question: de Grandhomme, who seldom exceeds the speed of 126 km / h, is the slowest of the dressmakers to take the new ball in a test on the ground Australian from whom?

The Tonk ran through Statsguru on the cricinfo website and reduced it to one in three races. It is difficult to find a definitive answer because the speed gun was not available during their career.

The first option is former New Zealand drummer Craig McMillan, who started bowling with his part-time middle pacers in the third round of the game at Gabba in 2001 as the two sides tried to design a chase. of the last day in an interrupted match. by the rain.

The next competitor is another specialized drummer, Asanka Gurusinha of Sri Lanka, who received the new ball as visitors aimed to defend a skinny 41 during the 1995 Boxing Day Test. Gurusinha sent only two of 165 overs during the first rounds.

Our final offering is designer Kiwi Lance Cairns, who was famous for playing intimidating bowling against Australian No.11 Jim Higgs, even though he was an average coach. The great Richard Hadlee said last week that he had been playing boules at around 115 km / h, although he could have been sold a few kilometers in the short term for a good thread.

Next PM test

Following our article on whether Prime Minister Scott Morrison will attend the SCG test, The Tonk has been reliably informed that he will be part of the Jane McGrath High Tea on Sunday.

Although he was under the pump of his judgment during the country's bushfire crisis, it is difficult to criticize the PM in this case, given that the event is a major fundraiser for the McGrath Foundation.

He will not be doing the media rounds in the comment box, although this has become commonplace for recent prime ministers.

A former national leader present at the Test is John Howard, who is a regular guest of the SCG Trust.

Lynn and Maxwell dig deep

Nick Kyrgios, Alex de Minaur and Sam Stosur are among several Australian tennis stars who pledge to donate at the call of the bush fire. And that prompted two of the biggest hitters in Australian cricket to put their hands in their pockets as well.

Chris Lynn and Glenn Maxwell are each collecting $ 250 for each of the six they have touched in the Big Bash League this season, so there's now another reason to watch the two drummers get on with their work.

Andrew Wu writes on cricket and AFL for the Sydney Morning Herald

Most seen in sport

Loading