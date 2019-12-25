Tim Paine confident he can beat sixth if Michael Neser replaces Travis Head

Loading...

"If I have to beat in the top six, then that's what I will do. I'm not too restless whether it's six or seven. There is no big difference," said Paine .

"So we are all here to do what we think is best for the team."

Australian captain Tim Paine with his son Charlie at CWM on Christmas Day. Credit: Getty Images

The last time Australia had four specialized fast bowlers and a spinner was on the third test against Sri Lanka at SCG in 2013, when Mitchell Johnson, Jackson Bird, Starc and Peter Siddle went wild alongside Lyon. Glover Matthew Wade was then promoted to No. 6 and made an undefeated century.

Neser could be interpreted as a versatile, but he is not in the same class as a drummer as Mitch Marsh, who was recruited for the Melbourne Test last year.

Rated mediocre and average by match referees during the last two tests the day after Christmas, Melbourne Cricket Club officials are optimistic about the surface offered in this test which will offer an ideal balance between bat and ball, guaranteeing a good carry, bounce and even rotation.

Ground officials were embarrassed this month when the Sheffield Shield match between Victoria and Western Australia was canceled because the pitch was deemed improper, having too much moisture, which led to dangerous divots.

Although a repeat of this scenario seems highly unlikely, the field will be as targeted as any drummer or bowler, as tourists seek to bounce back from a Perth 296 hit and keep the streak alive towards Sydney.

Paine has had extensive discussions with the Victorian contingent on his side – Pattinson, Siddle and assistant coach Andrew McDonald – and said he expects more life in the five-year bridge to use in this last test.

"There is quite thick living grass at the time that I have never seen before but, again, speaking to Sidds and Patto and" Ronny ", in the early Shield games when he was snacking, it was day one, then it became a pretty good wicket to hit for most of the match, "he said.

"We also saw a bit of spin from Mitchell Swepson [of Queensland] late in a match against Shield in Victoria. Their comments were that, with the exception of a match against Australia- Western, the gate has been much improved and a very good cricket.

It was also noted that Victoria won the draw and chose to play first in all three games of Sheffield Shield at MCG this season.

Pattinson returns for her first home test since January 2016 and could take the new ball. It will only be his 20th test since its debut in 2011, and only his third since March 2016.

The fact that Australia is able to call on anyone of its magnitude with injured Josh Hazlewood underscores the major difference between the attacks of the two teams – speed. He also has an excellent record against New Zealand, winning 20 wickets at 17.7 in three tests.

Tourists crunched in Perth must win in Melbourne to keep the series alive in Sydney next week. The fact that they haven't played a test in Melbourne since Australian tailors Mike Whitney and Craig McDermott held on for a winning draw in 1987-88 adds to the importance of this match. .

